Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board to Meet Tonight

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.

