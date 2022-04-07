ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Laura Philpott Confronts Life’s Questions With Humor and Heart in Bomb Shelter

By Tina Chambers
Nashville Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nashville author Mary Laura Philpott was in college, her father regularly sent care packages from home. But instead of the typical homemade-cookies-and-encouraging-notes variety, his packages were filled with canned goods — lots of canned goods. She and her roommate laughingly nicknamed them “bomb shelter” boxes, but it’s hard not to...

