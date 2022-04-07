ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mini Countryman S spied lapping the Nurburgring

By Chris Bruce Published by
motor1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment of the new Mini Countryman is now taking place on the Nürburgring and in Munich. The sticker on the fuel filler door stipulates that the development driver fills the crossover with 98-octane petrol. This suggests we are looking at the high-performance S grade. The development team puts...

uk.motor1.com

Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 spied on the Nurburgring weeks before official debut

BMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric saloon. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only thing we get to hear is a lot of tire squeaking accompanying the i7’s fast and quiet lap around the famous German track.
MotorAuthority

ByKolles Hypercar, Koenigsegg Gemera, 2024 Mini Hardtop: Car News Headlines

Germany's ByKolles is the latest to reveal a Le Mans Hypercar race car designed for the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Interestingly, the car carries the branding of historic British racing team Vanwall, though it isn't entirely certain whether the car will actually race under that name.
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
motor1.com

New Lamborghini Huracan version teased ahead of 12 April debut

Earlier this year, Lamborghini promised it will launch two new versions of the Huracan this year. The Italian company has been actively working on both cars (see the related links below) and we’ve seen them testing on a number of occasions. Now, the folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese are kicking...
motor1.com

DeLorean releases clearer teaser image of new EV, debuts 18 August

The latest teaser for the revived DeLorean finally lets us clearly see a little bit of the upcoming vehicle. The company also announces that the model gets a full debut on Thursday, 18 August, at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. We also get to find out the car's name there.
CarBuzz.com

Maserati Being Selfish With Nettuno V6 Engine

All the way back in September 2020, Maserati signaled its intentions to return to the top of the performance car pyramid with an all-new supercar called the MC20. As gorgeous as it looks, the MC20's party piece is its Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. It's so special that the Italian automaker said that the engine would only ever be used in the supercar, but then rumors about the possibility of it being fitted to an SUV started swirling. Those rumors turned out to be true, as the reveal of the Grecale Trofeo SUV highlighted, proving that Maserati told a fib about the engine's exclusivity. But now Maserati is again claiming that the Nettuno is still meant to be exclusive, saying that it won't share the engine with other manufacturers.
Motor1.com

2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Spied Electrifying The Nurburgring

SUVs rule the world but sedans aren't dead yet. German automakers still offer a plethora of four doors for buyers to choose from, and the BMW M5 is arguably the king of them all. The next-generation M5 is deep into development and testing; we've already captured prototypes on camera and now we see a test car in the M equivalent of Disneyland – the Nürburgring.
Motor1.com

Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
Top Speed

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage Debuts Today: Watch The Livestream Right Here

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage is returning to make the scream of its engine heard for the last time. This is a significant moment for the British brand and the Vantage as the V-12 will indeed be the final incarnation before its retirement. Thankfully, it won’t be a limited-run model.
Motor1.com

Ford Focus RS Shifts Into Sixth Gear At 153 MPH In Top Speed Run

Citing stricter emissions regulations, Ford has ruled out an RS version of the fourth-generation Focus. The silver lining is that Blue Oval enthusiasts still have the ST in hatchback and wagon versions with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Well, sadly not in the United States. As for those who would rather have all-wheel drive and even more power from a hot hatchback, the best way to go would be an Mk3 RS.
MotorAuthority

Ferrari LaFerrari test mule headed to auction

A very early Ferrari LaFerrari test mule is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's on May 14. Code-named M6, the test mule is based on a Ferrari 458 Italia that still looks largely stock on the outside. However, it features an early version of the LaFerrari's hybrid powertrain, including a V-12 engine. This engine is an F140FB, though, rather than the later F140FE version that powered the production LaFerrari.
motor1.com

New Mercedes A-Class spy pics show updated hatch, saloon, AMG Models

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class that debuted for the 2019 model year will get a mid-cycle redesign. The German automaker has been testing an entire fleet of A-Class development mules, and a new batch of spy shots brings the whole family together. The new photos capture the entire A-Class range – the hatch, the saloon, and the two AMG variants.
Motor1.com

New Mini Three-Door Spy Shots Show Hatch Still Covered In Clever Camo

When we first saw it a year ago, the new Mini three-door tried to fool us with its camouflage. The coverings made it appear that the new Mini would keep its round taillights, but a leaked image late last year allegedly revealed the all-electric version with a unique taillight design. New spy shots show the hatch continuing to wear the disingenuous coverings, but the new yellow-colored camouflage makes the hatch’s outline – and the taillights – easily visible.
