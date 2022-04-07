Greene: At long last, Opening Day is here

Greene met Bally Sports Wisconsin reporter Sophia Minnaert at Comerica Park in September 2021. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

As I'd said before when the lockout was lifted, thank God baseball is back.

The weather may be less than ideal outside your window, but watching spring training games every now and again over the past couple weeks have me feeling great. I'm ready for this sport to come back, believe me.

That all said, let me correct an error that happened from my previous baseball column . I had said the ghost runner on second base was a thing of the past. A few days after the column came out, I was proven wrong. Unfortunately for me, the ghost of COVID baseball's past is back, as we'll see a runner on second base to start extra innings.

As far as that goes, this could be something we see in years to come, unfortunately. It doesn't seem right and it doesn't seem pure, but neither did the designated hitter in the National League — and now that's here. Just to forewarn the baseball fans out there.

Let's move to my division predictions. As we've seen in past columns, they're not perfect. First, for the American League.

Division Standings

AL East

1. New York Yankees, 95-67

2. Toronto Blue Jays, 90-72

3. Boston Red Sox, 86-76

4. Tampa Bay Rays, 85-77

5. Baltimore Orioles, 55-107.

The AL East is a true four-horse race. The Red Sox adding Trevor Story but losing Eduardo Rodriguez made this tricky for me. Also, the Blue Jays have steadily improved over the last three seasons. Charlie Montoyo has pushed the right buttons effectively up north. With the addition of Matt Chapman, it could lead them over the playoff hump.

As for the Yankees, losing Gary Sanchez was an asset more than a liability. Yankees fans will certainly agree with me on that front. For the Rays, they may end up the victim of a great division. Losing Austin Meadows to the Tigers certainly doesn't help.

AL Central

1. Chicago White Sox, 97-65

2. Minnesota Twins, 94-68

3. Detroit Tigers, 85-77

4. Cleveland Guardians, 81-81

5. Kansas City Royals, 72-90.

If somehow, the White Sox can stay healthy, the 97 win number I have them slated for is attainable. The Twins signing Carlos Correa is definitely a shock to the division.

However, the Tigers have done an impressive job in the off-season. The acquisitions of Tucker Barnhart, Michael Pineda and Austin Meadows should get fans excited. While Riley Greene is hurt, even Miguel Cabrera is excited to see Spencer Torkelson see his first pitches of Major League action. This should be a very fun division to watch.

AL West

1. Houston Astros, 92-70

2. Los Angeles Angels, 88-72

3. Seattle Mariners, 84-78

4. Texas Rangers, 70-92

5. Oakland Athletics, 54-108.

If you're an Oakland Athletics fan, this is going to be a rough, rough year. It could be rough enough to where new manager Mark Kotsay may play in a game himself.

With Justin Verlander coming back for the Astros, it's hard to see how they won't come out on top in this division. Yes, indeed, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout play for the Angels, but Trout has not won a division since 2014. It's a matter of if he, Ohtani and that lineup can stay healthy. If they can, my division prediction can very well be wrong.

It's very, very hard to predict a World Series champion at this point, as there are so many games and so many factors in baseball. However, I'll give you the playoff match-ups and let you decide on your own how they go.

Remember, the top-seed plays the winner of the 4-5 best-of-three series. The second seed plays the winner of 3-6.

American League Playoff Series

1. Chicago White Sox vs. Winner of (4) Minnesota Twins vs. (5) Toronto Blue Jays.

2. New York Yankees vs. Winner of (3) Houston Astros vs. (6) Los Angeles Angels.

Now, for the National League

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves, 90-72

2. Philadelphia Phillies, 89-73

3. New York Mets, 85-77

4. Washington Nationals, 72-90

5. Miami Marlins, 67-95.

The surprising World Series champions won't surprise most of the nation by winning the NL East again this season. Losing Freddie Freeman hurt, but I feel the Braves have enough firepower to get through the division. However, the Phillies lineup of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos can surprise some people. If they don't, I apologize and Castellanos drives the ball to left-center field for a home run. That'll make it a 4-0 ball game.

As for the rest of the division, Jacob deGrom may need a fresh start. That will infuriate Mets fans that I say it, but I'll be honest. He keeps getting hurt. He has high expectations that he fulfills, but the team doesn't. It may frustrate him as time goes on.

The Nationals and Marlins will be the cellar-dwellers, as Derek Jeter has now left the Marlins' front office.

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers, 87-75

2. St. Louis Cardinals, 85-77

3. Chicago Cubs, 75-87

4. Cincinnati Reds, 68-94

5. Pittsburgh Pirates, 55-107.

Make no mistake about it, the Reds have torn town the cupboards and they are now bare. However, they still manage to finish with a better record than the Pittsburgh Pirates. For yet another year, the Pirates see a years-long project in the works. How long will that last?

As far as the top of the division, most people predict a two-team race between Milwaukee and St. Louis. While my records don't indicate it, it will be between three teams until July 31. The Cubs aren't necessarily torn to bits yet, and they could surprise some people. If there's any team I'd be happy to be wrong about, it's the Cubs. We'll see how the Central goes.

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers, 105-57

2. San Francisco Giants, 101-61

3. San Diego Padres, 90-72

4. Colorado Rockies, 72-90

5. Arizona Diamondbacks, 62-100.

A very top-heavy NL West division, indeed. The Dodgers spent a ton of money once again, adding Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel to their list of stars. However, the loss of Kenley Jansen could be bigger than a lot of people realize when October comes around.

The Padres will fare better than last year, simply because Bob Melvin is their new manager. Jayce Tingler wasn't the guy. It was obvious towards the end.

The surprise Giants will continue to surprise this year, and I'm interested in seeing how former Tiger Matt Boyd will help them. As for the Rockies and Diamondbacks, I have one word for them. Yikes.

National League Playoff Series

1. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of (4) San Francisco Giants vs. (5) San Diego Padres.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Winner of (3) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (6) Philadelphia Phillies.

A lot can happen between now and September, so I'll leave playoff predictions out of this column. However, this is something I'll revisit in the summer months. Play ball!