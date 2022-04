Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt released his list for the Top 10 defenders heading to the NFL Draft this year on Wednesday. 1 Michigan Wolverine made the list. Klatt’s list had players from all over the country other than the B1G. The SEC, Pac-12, ACC, AAC, and Independents conferences were all on the list. However, the 1 player Klatt had from Michigan shouldn’t surprise anyone as it was none other than Wolverines DE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 on his list.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO