30 years of video games that have written history

One of the downsides of massive success is that it has a tendency to attract some unsavory people. In the case of "Elden Ring," it has inspired a notorious "Dark Souls" hacker to exploit the game and ruin it for other players, all for what they claim is the betterment of the game. As reported by Kotaku, Malcolm Reynolds, like one fan-favorite NPC, has made the jump from "Dark Souls" to "Elden Ring." Reynolds uploaded a video on YouTube of his antics, which involves invading other players' worlds and getting them soft-banned from the game. This is done by using modified spells and attacks that cause an invalid item to get placed in a players inventory, so when the invasion ends, the game's anti-cheat software will see the invalid item. When that item is detected, the game considers that player a cheater and will only let them play online with other cheaters.

