Environment

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

SFGate
 1 day ago

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for near-record high temperatures under sunny skies. Highs are expected in the low 80s on the...

www.sfgate.com

KRON4 News

Bay Area welcomes back brief batch of wet weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area received a little rain today but not a drought buster. “It doesn’t matter sunny or overcast, it is fabulous, said Asim Guha who is visiting from New Jersey. Guha may be a tourist but knows how dry it’s been in California. “It’s absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “I’m enjoying […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Bay Area weather: Light rain to douse the region, with more on the way

After the driest January and February on record, the Bay Area is expected to see a series of storms this week, with the first dousing to hit the region Monday night. Light rain could reach the Sonoma coast by Monday night, with accumulations up to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the North Bay valleys are expected to receive up to half an inch. San Francisco could get a few tenths of an inch while the East Bay and South Bay are likely to see a tenth of an inch or less of rain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small...
CBS San Francisco

Early Spring Weather Makes For Longer Bay Area Allergy Season

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Health experts say changing weather patterns have Bay Area allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffing more days of the year. The first week of spring and warmer temperatures have people preparing for allergy season, but during a pandemic some might mistake the annual reaction to pollen, dust, mold, and other allergens with COVID symptoms. “There are many trees that are starting to pollinate starting as early as January,” said Dr. Tina Sindher, a Stanford Health Care allergist. “Young children, they come in and they say baseball season is the worst because I’m out there and I’m just so...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
SFGate

TX WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT SATURDAY. FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS...THE ROLLING PLAINS...AND THE EXTREME. SOUTHERN PANHANDLE FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag. Warning, which is in...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

2 Quakes Shake Humboldt County Monday Morning

A pair of quakes measuring 4.1 and 3.9 rattled an area south of Eureka in Humboldt County on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quakes struck at 8:16 and 8:18 a.m., west of Rio Dell and U.S. Highway 101, the USGS said. No damages have been reported.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

