Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

After the driest January and February on record, the Bay Area is expected to see a series of storms this week, with the first dousing to hit the region Monday night. Light rain could reach the Sonoma coast by Monday night, with accumulations up to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the North Bay valleys are expected to receive up to half an inch. San Francisco could get a few tenths of an inch while the East Bay and South Bay are likely to see a tenth of an inch or less of rain.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO