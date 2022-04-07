Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Health experts say changing weather patterns have Bay Area allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffing more days of the year.
The first week of spring and warmer temperatures have people preparing for allergy season, but during a pandemic some might mistake the annual reaction to pollen, dust, mold, and other allergens with COVID symptoms.
“There are many trees that are starting to pollinate starting as early as January,” said Dr. Tina Sindher, a Stanford Health Care allergist. “Young children, they come in and they say baseball season is the worst because I’m out there and I’m just so...
