ASWA poll: Piedmont baseball back on top

Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman yells instructions during the Ohatchee vs Piedmont AHSAA baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Piedmont's 15-game winning streak in baseball got noticed in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

The Bulldogs (21-4) bumped up to No. 1 in Class 3A, up from No. 3 last week. Piedmont jumped Phil Campbell and Plainview.

Piedmont held the top ranking after a 15-0 start in 2020, but the COVID-19 shutdown ended spring sports seasons around the state.

Writers from around the state nominate baseball and softball teams for consideration each week. ASWA reps Ben Thomas and Dennis Victory compile rankings from those nominations.

This week's rankings:

ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-2-1)

2. Fairhope (26-2-1)

3. Thompson (23-3)

4. Austin (27-5-1)

5. Bob Jones (20-5-1)

6. Central-Phenix City (23-5)

7. Vestavia Hills (26-7)

8. Daphne (28-5-1)

9. Hoover (19-7)

10. Spain Park (23-5-2)

Others nominated: Alma Bryant (20-5), Enterprise (17-5), Oak Mountain (10-8-1), Smiths Station (17-13), Sparkman (19-8).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (23-3)

2. Hartselle (26-4-1)

3. Helena (19-3-3)

4. Hazel Green (23-4-1)

5. Wetumpka (26-7)

6. Mortimer Jordan (18-6-1)

7. Scottsboro (13-5-1)

8. Springville (19-6)

9. Fort Payne (19-7)

10. Baldwin County (13-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (12-13), Chelsea (8-10), Gardendale (12-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-11-1), McAdory (18-10), Muscle Shoals (13-5), Pell City (22-7-1).

CLASS 5A

1. Alexandria (28-6)

2. Tallassee (16-5)

3. Brewbaker Tech (23-1)

4. Satsuma (22-7)

5. Elmore County (17-8)

6. Rehobeth (18-6-1)

7. West Point (16-7)

8. Ardmore (12-6)

9. Moody (19-11-1)

10. Douglas (20-4)

Others nominated: Andalusia (17-12), Brewer (16-9), Charles Henderson (16-12), Corner (10-10), Guntersville (10-9), Holtville (12-4), Sardis (10-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Curry (17-7)

2. Cleburne County (12-6)

3. White Plains (22-4)

4. North Jackson (20-7)

5. Brooks (18-4)

6. Northside (18-8)

7. West Morgan (19-6-1)

8. Rogers (7-5)

9. Geneva (14-6)

10. Madison County (12-11-2)

Others nominated: American Christian (10-9), Dale County (19-13), DAR (13-7), Haleyville (7-9-3), Hamilton (12-9), Madison Academy (9-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Mobile Christian (34-3)

2. Beulah (28-5)

3. Plainview (16-4)

4. Wicksburg (21-7)

5. Houston Academy (23-6)

6. Geraldine (12-5)

7. Prattville Christian (14-6)

8. Piedmont (12-7)

9. Pleasant Valley (18-11-1)

10. Opp (17-7)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (17-4), Colbert Heights (12-4), Flomaton (9-5), Glencoe (19-8), Lauderdale County (13-12), Oakman (10-4-1), T.R. Miller (19-13), Winfield (20-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (10-5)

2. Hatton (22-9)

3. Orange Beach (11-6)

4. Mars Hill Bible (18-1)

5. Leroy (24-5)

6. G.W. Long (10-5)

7. Spring Garden (10-6)

8. Sumiton Christian (12-13)

9. Randolph County (18-6)

10. Ider (15-8-1)

Others nominated: Ariton (17-7), B.B. Comer (12-10), Falkville (14-6), Fayetteville (11-8), Lamar County (12-11), Vincent (9-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (12-5)

2. Holy Spirit (17-5)

3. Skyline (6-6)

4. Athens Bible (10-6)

5. Waterloo (11-3)

6. Appalachian (5-3)

7. South Lamar (8-11)

8. Sweet Water (13-10)

9. Belgreen (11-8)

10. Cedar Bluff (14-6-2)

Others nominated: Millry (16-9), Ragland (10-11-2), Red Level (10-8), Woodland (9-12-1).

AISA

1. Abbeville Christian (20-3)

2. Glenwood (23-9)

3. Southern Academy (22-5)

4. Hooper Academy (25-6)

5. Clarke Prep (16-8)

6. Patrician Academy (20-7)

7. Macon East (17-10)

8. Chambers Academy (13-4)

9. Evangel Christian (16-6)

10. Bessemer Academy (12-8)

Others nominated: Fort Dale (9-10-2).

ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (20-1-1)

2. Auburn (20-4)

3. Central-Phenix City (20-5)

4. Bob Jones (23-8)

5. Hoover (24-9)

6. Prattville (21-3)

7. Daphne (18-7)

8. Tuscaloosa County (20-5)

9. Oak Mountain (17-10)

10. Vestavia Hills (17-12)

Others nominated: Enterprise (12-8), Spain Park (20-8), Thompson (16-14).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (23-4)

2. Saraland (22-4)

3. Oxford (22-5)

4. Gulf Shores (21-4)

5. McGill-Toolen (18-4)

6. Gardendale (20-5)

7. Mountain Brook (17-7)

8. Jasper (17-8)

9. Wetumpka (18-4)

10. Northridge (18-8)

Others nominated: Athens (21-7), Briarwood Christian (9-7), Chelsea (12-11), Cullman (16-13), Helena (12-10), Homewood (14-6), Hueytown (18-9), Mortimer Jordan (21-10), Spanish Fort (19-9).

CLASS 5A

1. Shelby County (18-3)

2. Headland (13-1)

3. Russellville (17-9)

4. Holtville (19-5)

5. Leeds (18-7)

6. Corner (15-5)

7. Greenville (15-5)

8. Madison Academy (17-11)

9. Elmore County (15-4)

10. Rehobeth (13-7)

Others nominated: Alexandria (14-11), Ardmore (8-9), Sardis (15-8), UMS-Wright (11-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (19-3)

2. Oneonta (18-2)

3. Gordo (15-5)

4. Etowah (19-9)

5. Hamilton (18-6)

6. St. James (16-5)

7. American Christian (8-10)

8. Northside (13-5)

9. Central-Florence (8-6)

10. Bibb County (11-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (13-9), Cleburne County (11-8), Handley (12-7), Jacksonville (10-7), North Jackson (11-12), Priceville (11-8), St. John Paul II (14-4), Westminster Christian (12-5).

CLASS 3A

1. Piedmont (21-4)

2. Trinity (17-3)

3. Plainview (16-5)

4. Phil Campbell (15-6)

5. Opp (18-4)

6. Houston Academy (15-6)

7. Wicksburg (15-8)

8. Bayside Academy (12-9)

9. Providence Christian (14-7)

10. Excel (11-0)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-4), Colbert Heights (16-9), East Lawrence (9-9), Fyffe (9-10), Hokes Bluff (13-7), Lauderdale County (14-4), Thomasville (12-7), T.R. Miller (14-3).

CLASS 2A

1. G.W. Long (18-7)

2. Mars Hill (14-4)

3. Vincent (17-4)

4. Ranburne (14-6)

5. Ider (17-5)

6. Decatur Heritage (15-6)

7. Southeastern (16-4)

8. Clarke County (10-5)

9. Leroy (13-7)

10. Westbrook Christian (9-12)

Others nominated: Addison (12-7), Colbert County (10-9), Hatton (8-9), Sand Rock (5-4), Sheffield (16-6), Spring Garden (11-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Bayshore Christian (15-3)

2. Hackleburg (19-3)

3. Lindsay Lane (16-4)

4. Donoho (11-3-1)

5. Appalachian (15-3)

6. Sumiton Christian (12-5)

7. Millry (14-8)

8. Belgreen (11-6)

9. Cedar Bluff (9-5)

10. Sweet Water (9-13)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (10-4), Pleasant Home (8-8).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-3-1)

2. Macon-East (24-3)

3. Patrician (16-4)

4. Wilcox Academy (18-5)

5. Bessemer Academy (15-6)

6. Glenwood (24-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (9-7)

8. Morgan Academy (15-6)

9. Lowndes Academy (15-6)

10. Clarke Prep (13-8)

Others nominated: Autauga Academy (10-5), Jackson Academy (7-6).