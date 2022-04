Twelve Lincoln police officers have either been fired or resigned from the department since Dec. 1, a loss of about 3% of LPD’s officers in just more than three months. Even more disturbing is the fact that many of the officers who have resigned or been fired have filed sexual harassment and discrimination reports within the department, sued the city alleging harassment, discrimination and insufficient investigation of complaints, or supported those who did.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 26 DAYS AGO