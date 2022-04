SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Quite the stretch of warm weather for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Wednesday will be the warmest of the next 5 with highs in the middle 60s, nearly 20 degrees above average. While temperatures will cool on Friday and Saturday, highs will still register in the upper 40s. Rain chances increase late Thursday and will stay elevated through Saturday afternoon. Overall rainfall totals will be less than 0.5″ and a low chance of thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday will be cloudy and cool with morning temperatures back in and around freezing. A ridge of high pressure will quickly move back in over the area from the west Saturday night and pull highs back to the upper 50s on Sunday.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO