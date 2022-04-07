Vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination set for Thursday

The vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court is set to take place on Thursday.

With three Republican senators publicly pledging their support, Jackson’s confirmation vote will have at least a 53-47 vote cushion as the final vote to place her on the nation’s highest court is expected to take place mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Before the final vote, the Senate must vote to cut off debate over the nomination. That vote is set for 11 a.m. ET. A simple majority is needed to end debate and move on to the next vote.

The second vote — the vote to confirm Jackson’s nomination — is expected around 1:45 p.m., according to Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

Again, a simple majority vote is needed to confirm Jackson’s nomination. Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah, have all said they will vote for Jackson’s confirmation.

Jackson, 51, was nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in February that he will retire in June or early July at the end of the court’s current term.

Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, would be the third Black justice in the court’s history, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. For the first time in the country’s history, there will be four women on the court.

