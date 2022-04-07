ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lawmakers push towards end of session goal

By Zach Fisher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers passed several bills through both chambers Wednesday that received a wave of bipartisan support.

The noncontroversial bills ranged from domestic abuse protective orders to deer population management . Both of those bills got amended and passed through their chamber; with a handful of other bills being passed through both chambers and sent over to the governor’s desk for a signature.

The deer bill would lower the fine of unlawfully killing an antlerless deer from $1,500 to $500; and creates a statewide antlerless deer hunting season in February, among other things.

“Lastly, this directs the DNR to direct a study every three years regarding the antlerless deer population in Iowa,” said State Representative Carter Nordman (R) from Adel.

With just under a week and a half left of the scheduled session, several key issues remain up in the air awaiting agreements among Republican leadership.

Unemployment benefits and transparency in education are two of the core issues that Governor Kim Reynolds highlighted as some of her priorities for this session.

Both chambers agree on lowering the unemployment benefit time period down to 16 weeks. But there is a one week waiting period that those who qualify for checks would have to wait through before collecting. The Senate wants that portion to stay in the bill, but the House doesn’t.

For transparency in education, both chambers agree on allowing parents to have online access to material taught to their children. Senate Republicans want to include a private school voucher program in the bill, and so does the governor. House Republicans already passed their version of the transparency in education bill, which did not include that voucher program.

With the session coming down to the wire, other bills like biofuel requirements and the bottle bill, could take a backseat until those first two priorities are settled on.

The full lists of bills passed today in the Senate and House are accessible through those links.

