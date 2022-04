Few remember that the Washington Nationals entered the 2021 with lofty goals, and they were actually in second place and 2.5 games from first place on July 1. Maybe it was the dual injuries to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner that sunk the ship, or it was just the rocks they hit that are a sailor’s reminder of the rough seas that ruin a good charted course.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO