"I try to think there is no limit," says Iga Swiatek, the new no. 1 WTA player in the world. At 20, she's gone through multiple win streaks, defeating the best and grabbing triple career titles. There may be always room for improvement but the young Pole has shown her on-court experiences are excellent and she wants to keep it that way as long as she can.

