ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Could Fiesta FitFest help San Antonio become a cycling-friendly city?

By Robert Rivard
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

San Antonio is a long way from making the list of bicycle-friendliest cities in the United States, but this Sunday’s inaugural L’Étape San Antonio, a cycling event affiliated with the Tour de France, could be the start of something big. The question is: Will San Antonio...

sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

Whataburger releases 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal and apparel

Whataburger is ringing in its hometown's citywide party with a new Fiesta medal featuring a shiny Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as its centerpiece. The spiffy accessory features the San Antonio skyline, colorful ribbons, confetti and flowers — all surrounding a spinning recreation of the chain's fan-favorite breakfast sando. The medal is available now in the San Antonio-based company's online Whatastore for $6.99.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Bandera, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader El Huevo Deported to the U.S.

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTRE

Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviño had been deported to the United States. The official said...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Contador
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Fiesta Fitfest#The Tour De France#Utsa#Bandera And Comfort#San Antonians#San Antonio Sports#Ncaa Final Fours#French
Laredo Morning Times

Fiesta Texas turns 30: Here's all the rides we miss from the San Antonio theme park

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is now 30, flirty and thriving. So, we wanted to take a look back at some of its biggest rides that are no longer with us. If you grew up in San Antonio, then you're very familiar with Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The Scream tower and the Superman: Krypton Coaster loop are probably one of biggest indicators of where you're at in San Antonio: "Yep, I'm on the Northside."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Mexico City
San Antonio Current

Shaquille O’Neal bringing fried-chicken chain to Texas, including a San Antonio store

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has inked a Texas-sized deal to bring his Big Chicken restaurant chain to the Lone Star State, including a San Antonio outlet. The restaurants offer twists on O’Neal’s childhood favorites, including Cheez-It crusted macaroni and cheese, as well as more conventional eats such as crispy fried-chicken sandwiches and tenders.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Rose Garcia's flower family brings bloom to San Antonio, Fiesta for over 50 years

It's called "The Den," but a room at Battle of Flowers headquarters in Government Hill is more like an indoor grove, with colorful crêpe paper flowers blooming out of boxes. The brightest of the flowers is Rose. For more than 50 years, Rose Garcia has handcrafted the flowers that set the scene for the San Antonio tradition. This year's installment of the Fiesta parade prep marks her final year at the helm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio ranks among U.S. cities with the most credit card debt

San Antonio found itself on another national ranking, but this one's for the wrong reasons. The Alamo City came in at No. 20 on a new list of 25 U.S. cities with the most credit card debt. The financial news and opinion website 247WallSt.com released the collection of most indebted cities on Friday, March 11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy