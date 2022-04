We are entering the crucial stages of this Serie A season with three teams still jockeying for top spots and several other battling to stave off relegation. This has definitely been one of the most exciting seasons in recent history of Italian soccer. While Inter Milan defeated Juventus in Turin, AC Milan dropped points at home to Bologna and gave us another unexpected twist to the title race. We should not forget about Napoli, who won a crucial match against Atalanta.

