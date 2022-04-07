ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy trader Danske Commodities posts record earnings for volatile 2021

By Nora Buli
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

OSLO/COPENAGEN (Reuters) - Danish energy trader Danske Commodities said liquidity remained squeezed in the gas and power markets but has not impacted its business strategies or portfolio management, as it posted a six-fold rise in 2021 operating profits to record levels.

Extreme weather events, a faster-than-expected economic bounce-back from COVID-19 and low gas storage levels had resulted in historically high energy prices, putting immense pressure on the liquidity of many energy traders, Danske Commodities said when reporting its 2021 earnings.

“At the end of 2021 there were not a lot of market participants left, that’s for sure. And it’s actually not good for the market because it brings too little liquidity,” Chief Executive Helle Oestergaard Kristiansen told Reuters.

She added that there still was “an imminent pressure” on liquidity in the market.

Still, the firm maintained the liquidity it needed “at all times” and benefited from its cooperation with its parent company, Norway’s energy major Equinor, its Chief Financial Officer Jakob Soerensen told Reuters.

There had been no effect on its business strategies or portfolio management, he said. “I think we are one of the few companies who can actually state that,” Soerensen added.

Last month, a European energy trade body asked governments and financial institutions for emergency liquidity to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As late as last week there was a pressure on margin calls during the day both on us and other market participants, so we’re not out of the woods in terms of liquidity risks yet,” Soerensen said.

Danske Commodities, which trades in 40 markets worldwide, said adjusted earnings before income and tax (EBIT) rose to 272 million euros ($297 million) in 2021 from 43.5 million euros in 2020.

The company is also continuing to expand and set up new offices in Brazil and Singapore, with the latter intended to prepare a possible expansion into Japan and New Zealand, Kristiansen said.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
International Business Times

No Peace For Emerging Market Currencies As Mighty U.S. Dollar Reigns: Reuters Poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Commodities#Trader#Energy Markets#Russia#Oslo Copenagen#Danish#Equinor#European
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
Reuters

China Baosteel flags lower profitability on commodity volatility

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Surging prices of alloys, nonferrous metals and energy have “significantly” dented the profitability for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the top Chinese steelmaker said, without providing further details of the impact. Due to carbon and environmental curbs and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares fall in volatile trading; energy, metal stocks drop

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday, as cooling oil and metal prices dragged energy and steelmaker stocks, with a higher-than-expected inflation reading for February denting sentiment further. By 0413 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.25% at 16,829.25 and...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Crude oil down ~$8, energy stocks follow commodity lower

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was lower by ~$8, while the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off ~4% in early trading. Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) led the way lower, followed by strong year-to-date performers Devon (NYSE:DVN), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY). Oil refiners like Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX), companies that would benefit from lower prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy