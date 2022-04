If it were completely up to you, how would you make Troup County a better place to live? Where would you allocate spending to make this community more vibrant, better for business or attractive to young professionals and their families? The Troup County Center for Strategic Planning wants to know and is asking Troup County residents to complete a short survey that will help guide their focus for the next five years.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO