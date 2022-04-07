ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Vietnam Q1 coal imports volume down 24.5%, but value up 101.6%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scmjA_0f23FTPJ00

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coal imports in the first quarter fell sharply from a year earlier due to a surge in global prices of the fossil fuel, with shipments from Russia seeing the largest decline, government data showed on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country’s coal imports in the January-March period fell 24.5% year-on-year to 6.43 million tonnes, but the value of those imports more than doubled to $1.48 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing powerhouse, has been increasingly reliant on imported coal for power generation in recent years. Its key suppliers include Australia, Indonesia and Russia.

Vietnamese authorities have said the country is facing an imminent power shortage because of a supply crunch at some of its coal power plants, and that it seeks to import more of the fuel from Australia.

Coal imports from Russia in the first quarter fell 31% from a year earlier to 804,000 tonnes, according to the report. The value of coal imports from Russia in the January-March period, however, rose 60% to $202.5 million.

Traders said a surge in global coal prices have prompted buyers to cut their imports, while some are facing logistics and payments difficulties in trading with Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Southeast Asian#The Customs Department#Vietnamese
Reuters

Vietnam power plants facing coal shortage - government

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Coal-fired power plants are facing a shortage of coal due to the impacts of COVID-19 on local miners and high global prices, the government said on Thursday. Power plants operated by the state utility EVN in February received only 69% of coal agreed in contracts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Vietnam
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

China gains a foothold in Australia's backyard

Late last week, a proposed security treaty between China and a tiny chain of islands in the Pacific sent shock waves across the ocean. The leaked draft signalled that China could deploy troops to the Solomon Islands - and potentially establish a naval base there. Nowhere was more alarmed than...
CHINA
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Leader to Step Down With China Now Firmly in Control

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she wouldn’t seek a second term, ending a tumultuous tenure that saw China cement control over the once-freewheeling financial hub. Lam announced her plans at a news briefing Monday, capping a five-year term that was defined by twin crackdowns on the democratic opposition and Covid-19. Beijing took unprecedented steps to intervene in the affairs of the former British colony during her time in office, imposing policies that raised questions about Hong Kong’s future as “Asia’s world city” and contributed to the largest population drop in at least six decades.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy