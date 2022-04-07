ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Dan Haar: How three competing CT car tax reform plans would affect you

By Dan Haar
NewsTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut should adjust the way cities and towns tax motor vehicles. The car tax stands as one of the more irrational and regressive levies we have, with drivers in high-tax, often low-income towns paying punishing rates. On that, most state lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont agree. But how to...

www.newstimes.com

Related
Middletown Press

CT approves gas tax relief plan. How does it compare to other states?

Connecticut motorists should start seeing relief at the pump in early April with the General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelming approving a three-month suspension of the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the measure, which calls for a gas tax holiday from April 1 to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Dan Haar: West Haven Mayor Rossi must go. Lamont must do the deed

There’s a clear step that needs to happen with West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi in that troubled city’s financial crisis. It goes beyond more investigation, tighter financial controls and stricter oversight by the state, although all of those things are likely. Listen to the words of Bob Stefanowski,...
Stamford Advocate

Dan Haar: Don’t confuse state tax breaks with true, needed tax reform

It’s an election year and we have a very large and growing state budget surplus here in Connecticut, so that means tax breaks. Boosting the property tax credit, capping the car tax, speeding up exemptions for pensions and annuities, expanding student loan credits, enacting a child tax credit, cutting the sales tax temporarily; those are all on the table, and of course, lawmakers unanimously passed a 3-month gasoline tax holiday on Wednesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
