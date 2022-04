Get ready to stock up on all your favorite Asian pantry staples because 99 Ranch Market is officially coming to New York. The supermarket, believed to be the United States' largest Asian grocery chain, is setting up shop in Westbury, New York, a Long Island suburb of New York City. It will be the chain's first location in New York state. It's set to open Saturday, April 9 at 9 am and will give the first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday a free goodie bag.

