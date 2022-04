Good things are supposed to come to those who wait, and for Bay Path University, that certainly seemed true on Friday. The Longmeadow institution celebrated the inauguration of Sandra J. Doran as the sixth president in its 125-history, and the first to take over as the school operated as a university. That status was achieved during the term of previous president of Carol A Leary, who joined Doran, faculty, administrators and students to celebrate the investiture ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall.

