10+ Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (April 8-10)

A concept similar to Boxyard RTP is coming to Glenwood South according to an article in the Triangle Business Journal. The property at the corner of Glenwood and Peace (which currently houses an autoshop) will be transformed into The Yard. The project will include an up-fitting of the existing building and between 15 and 20 repurposed shipping containers placed on the property (some two story). The concept will feature a kitchen and service area in the existing building, a courtyard seating area, and four to five bars and hangout areas inside shipping containers. Local Icon Hospitality (The Architect, Virgil’s Taco, The Merchant, The Green Light and Little City Brewing), under the leadership of Jon Seelbinder, will oversee operations. CityPlat’s G Patel, no stranger to the Triangle food scene, was instrumental in bringing the partnership together. The food offerings will rotate and might include food trucks as well. Construction is expected to begin in the early to late fall and will take 3-4 months. In the meantime, visit Local Icon Hospitality here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO