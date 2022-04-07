ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

10+ Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (April 8-10)

By Kathy Hanrahan, WRAL lifestyle editor
 1 day ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Find local Easter egg hunts and check out some spring festivals this weekend!. There are a few egg hunts happening this weekend, including at the West Point on the Eno Saturday morning. It will be followed by a canine Easter egg hunt!. NC Azalea Festival...

Raleigh, NC
Foodie news: Shipping container concept headed to Glenwood South (April 8, 2022)

A concept similar to Boxyard RTP is coming to Glenwood South according to an article in the Triangle Business Journal. The property at the corner of Glenwood and Peace (which currently houses an autoshop) will be transformed into The Yard. The project will include an up-fitting of the existing building and between 15 and 20 repurposed shipping containers placed on the property (some two story). The concept will feature a kitchen and service area in the existing building, a courtyard seating area, and four to five bars and hangout areas inside shipping containers. Local Icon Hospitality (The Architect, Virgil’s Taco, The Merchant, The Green Light and Little City Brewing), under the leadership of Jon Seelbinder, will oversee operations. CityPlat’s G Patel, no stranger to the Triangle food scene, was instrumental in bringing the partnership together. The food offerings will rotate and might include food trucks as well. Construction is expected to begin in the early to late fall and will take 3-4 months. In the meantime, visit Local Icon Hospitality here.
RALEIGH, NC
Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
