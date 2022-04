ITHACA, N.Y.—Josh Riley has received an endorsement from the Tompkins County Progressives. Emily Adams, chair of the Tompkins County Progressives, said Riley is uniquely qualified in his run for Congress. “He has spent much of his career working in Congress, writing legislation that not only could make a difference in people’s lives but also could get the votes to pass. […] Despite great professional success and recognition, he remains humble, and despite huge challenges and injustices in front of us, he remains hopeful and even-tempered.”

