ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain showers Thursday with snow showers Friday

By Pete Petoniak, FOX 11 Weather
Fox11online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a high of 43...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue overnight, rain and snow mix possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Showers, Storms Possible Tonight And Friday

It’s going to be another sunny, warm day today before cooler weather brings showers and even storms to the Ozarks later tonight. Some places could get over an inch of rain from storms tonight and tomorrow.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy