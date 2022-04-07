Rain showers Thursday with snow showers Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO