The pandemic has deteriorated much of the city’s economic activity and vibrancy over the past few years. Especially with the hard-hitting fifth wave, businesses have suffered like never before. To alleviate a bit of the strain on those directly affected by the closures of specific businesses (F&B, fitness facilities, spas, and nightclubs), the government has announced a one-off subsidy of $10,000 to those who have lost their jobs during this challenging period.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO