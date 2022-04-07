ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

‘You couldn’t get closer to spring if you tried’: readers’ favourite Easter day trips for families

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmpNQ_0f23CbhI00
Coalhouse Fort was built to protect the north (Essex) side of the Thames estuary.

Winning tip: Crabbing on the Thames estuary

Have a free day out with the kids at Coalhouse Fort in East Tilbury in Essex. If you take bikes, start with a ride around the fort, then spend time in the playground, followed by a picnic on the green overlooking the fort (in the summer the ice-cream man is there, too). In the afternoon comes the best bit: crabbing! The fort has open days throughout the year (pay to enter), but the car park is free. There’s also a lovely family pub just before the fort, which does a great Sunday roast.

Holly Saddington

All beach bases covered, East Lothian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ac5xv_0f23CbhI00
People walking across bridge to nowhere, Belhaven Bay. Photograph: Sally Anderson/Alamy

Home to the famous bridge to nowhere, Belhaven Bay is an unspoilt beach popular for surfing and paddleboarding. Situated at the start of the John Muir Way walking trail, it is also a nature reserve, teeming with birdlife. Add an adventure playpark, picnic spots and toilets, and there’s everything you could possibly need. And it’s all free, bar a £2.50 all-day parking charge.

Paul Gillon

Profile

Readers' tips: send a tip for a chance to win a £200 voucher for a Sawday's stay

Show

A slice of the Med in Devon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kxON_0f23CbhI00
Salcombe North Sands, Devon – ‘just like being in the Med.’ Photograph: Nick Maslen/Alamy

Salcombe North Sands in Devon is a beautiful cove with great rock pools and a sandy beach – and lots of pretty shells to adorn sandcastles. For a bite to eat, head to The Winking Prawn right near the beach. On a hot summer’s day, it’s just like being in the Med, but even on a blustery spring day it’s fun.

Sharon

Robin Hood’s Cave, Peak District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pXt8_0f23CbhI00
Robin Hood’s Cave at Stanage Edge in the Peak District. Photograph: Chris Craggs/Alamy

Craggy Stanage Edge is a natural parkour course offering unlimited adventure along the escarpment. Clamber down to Robin Hood’s Cave, hidden away in the cliff face, for the perfect side trip, and bring it to life with folklore tales of Robin of Loxley and Little John from nearby Hathersage.

Lindsay Allen

Lamb birthing in Sussex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NUXI_0f23CbhI00
Newborn lambs at Coombes Farm in Sussex. Photograph: Betty Finney/Alamy

Perched on the sloping chalk shoulders of the South Downs above Shoreham lies the authentic working Coombes Farm (£5 adults, £4 children), which opens its doors every spring. Picnic among the daffodils while sun reflects off the channel and walk freely through the lambing sheds – if the timing’s right, children can marvel at a live birth. For £4 each, take a tractor ride over the Downs for crystal-clear views of the national park and sea. My one-year-old shook with excitement with every gear change. You couldn’t get closer to spring if you tried.

Oliver Holbrook

Tram rides and ferris wheels in Llandudno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cQOK_0f23CbhI00
The Great Orme Tramway overlooking Llandudno bay. Photograph: eye35.pix/Alamy

The Victorian town of Llandudno offers one of my favourite days out. Escape the crowds by taking the tram up the Great Orme, then hike around the nature trail to be rewarded with beautiful heather and butterflies, and gorgeous views of Anglesey and the Isle of Man. After, take the tram, or cable car, back down and have an ice-cream on the pier while watching Punch and Judy slog it out. There’s also a giant ferris wheel that lights up at night. For food, head to the Cottage Loaf in Llandudno, or the Queens Head in nearby Glanwydden.

Bethan Patfield

Gloucestershire’s magical woodland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0nyl_0f23CbhI00
The fairytale Puzzlewood in the Forest of Dean. Photograph: Robin Weaver/Alamy

With moss- and lichen-coated trees and rocks, winding pathways and fairytale bridges, it’s no puzzle why Puzzlewood (adult £8.50, child £7) has been used as a location for film and TV shows including Doctor Who, Merlin and Star Wars. A trip to this otherworldly wood in the Forest of Dean, Coleford, is perfect for triggering imaginations of any age. There’s also a cafe, a willow maze and farm animals.

Sharon Pinner

Red squirrels and Wordsworth in the Lake District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwiVp_0f23CbhI00
The art room at Allan Bank house in Grasmere. Photograph: The National Trust Photolibrary/Alamy

Allan Bank in Grasmere, Cumbria, is among the most welcoming and family-friendly of National Trust houses – no teasels on chairs here! Daydream about Wordsworth and his family, who once lived here, or curl up with a book and a cup of tea while your kids get messy in the art room overlooking the lake, or explore the playroom. Watch red squirrels through binoculars, picnic in the deckchairs and take a trail through the beech woods. There’s a YHA just across the road for those wanting to make a weekend of it.

Jenny Lunnon

Tree houses and tulips, North Yorkshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvZ0W_0f23CbhI00
A show garden RHS Harlow Carr near Harrogate. Photograph: Christopher Nicholson/Alamy

RHS Harlow Carr (family ticket, £32) near Harrogate, bursts into life with vibrant daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and Easter egg hunts. Woods offer bluebells, early rhododendrons, magnolia and space to run. Children are spoiled for choice: they can walk the Log Ness Monster, climb into Craggle Top Tree House, swing in the playground, spot birds and ducks, admire stream-side statues, wonder at the giant bee and say hello to the BFG. Refuel with Yorkshire ice-cream in the gardens or visit Betty’s tea rooms.

Debbie Rolls

Orange rolling, Bedfordshire

Though the tradition came to an end some years ago, my favourite family Easter outing combined British eccentricity with religious roots. We would go to Dunstable’s Pascombe Pit to enjoy the Good Friday Orange Rolling, when locals and tourists gathered at the top of the hill, rolled oranges down the slopes and tried to catch them. The oranges represented the rolling away of the stone of Christ’s tomb and anyone who caught one would have a long – or even a second – life, according to folklore. Oranges replaced the more symbolic eggs as they didn’t break and could still be eaten after their downward journey.

Greta

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
DoYouRemember?

Line For Disney Ride Takes Over Entire Park During Spring Break

Many children are on spring break right now and that means tons of families headed to Walt Disney World for a fun vacation. The last few weeks have seen record numbers of visitors at the park, especially after closures due to the pandemic in the last several years. It is so crowded that some ride lines are taking over the entire park.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Day#Spring Day#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunts#Uk#East Lothian Home#Sawday#The Winking Prawn
FodorsTravel

11 Reasons Why This Small Bahamian Island Should Be Your Next Trip

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > Bahamas > Beaches • Trip Ideas. Long Island is not your typical cruise ship stopover. As one of the top three holiday destinations of 2022, according to travel insurance provider Squaremouth, the Bahamas have been a classic winter getaway for years. The country comprises 700 different islands, though only about 30 are inhabited. Among these 30 islands, Long Island is a compelling top destination. A quick flight from the main island of New Providence, Long Island is a stunning and culturally impactful place. It’s easy to miss if you don’t know about it already, but once you visit, you’ll never forget it. These 11 reasons to visit Long Island don’t even scratch the surface of what it has to offer.
TRAVEL
Parade

Bridgerton-Inspired Vacation Spots Where You'll Feel Like a Member of the Regency Era

Dearest readers, while we can’t turn back the clock to Bridgerton‘s Regency era, we can still live out our period drama fantasies—and we needn’t fret about being the topic of Lady Whistledown’s latest gossip. Though it’s not the Bridgerton family‘s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall, you can escape to the English countryside with a glamping trip near a castle, or book a stay at a luxury hotel that’s housed in a Bath landmark seen in the romantic Netflix series. No matter which Bridgerton-inspired vacation spot you pick, you’re sure to feel like a member of the ton. (For specific Bridgerton location spots to visit, try this!).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Surfing
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Attempts To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

231K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy