ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

‘La Bohème’ opens Kentucky Opera’s 70th anniversary season

By Stephanie Wolf
WFPL
WFPL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVsid_0f23CJ0K00 Kentucky Opera released details about its 70th anniversary performance season Thursday. It will feature three mainstage shows at the Brown Theatre, plus a holiday run of “The Gift of the Magi” at the opera’s downtown home.

According to a news release, the 2022-2023 season includes more public performances than in many of its past seasons.

The new season opens in September with Puccini’s “La Bohème,” a well-known opera about a group of struggling artists living in Paris.

“Sometimes friends are the family we choose,” Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director and CEO of Kentucky Opera, said in the release. “‘La Bohème’ demonstrates the sacrifices we are willing to make when we truly care about others. We can’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate our community as we open our 70th anniversary season.”

“La Bohème” is followed by “María de Buenos Aires” in November.

The tango opera, often described as “surrealist,” follows a woman named Maria, born “one day when God was drunk,” and her life, and afterlife, in Buenos Aires.

In December, the opera will present “The Gift of the Magi” at its downtown headquarters known as the Opera Center. The chamber opera is based on a short story of the same name.

The season closes with Gioachino Rossini’s family-friendly “Cinderella” – “La Cenerentola,” in Italian – at the Brown Theatre in February.

In the release, Jamison said each production in the season, “in their own way, reveals a window to our humanity.”

“From lighthearted to heartbreakingly beautiful, this season’s elements help us explore and express ourselves through art, drama, music and dance,” she continued.

Here’s the full season:

  • “La Bohème,” Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and Oct. 2 at the Brown Theatre
  • “María de Buenos Aires,” Nov. 11 and 13 at the Brown Theatre
  • “Cinderella,” Feb. 24 and 26 at the Brown Theatre
  • “The Gift of the Magi,” Dec. 15, 16, 18, 20 and 22 at the Opera Center

In addition to its performance season, Kentucky Opera also announced it will bring back its Youth Opera Project this fall.

The organization launched the effort in 2019. It allows young people, ages 8 to 18, the chance to work with professional artists and perform for the public. For the upcoming season, Youth Opera Project participants will perform in “La Bohème.”

Auditions are by appointment May 10 and 14, and June 11.

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Opera Neo Announces 2022 Season

Opera Neo has announced its 2022 season. The San Diego-based company will kick things off an “Aria Gala” at The Conrad Presbys Performing Arts Center. There will also be a pair of Cabaret evenings at Bread & Salt. Performance Dates: July 22 & 23, 2022. The company will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
operawire.com

Sarasota Opera Honors Victor DeRenzi’s 40th Anniversary

The Sarasota Opera will pay tribute to maestro Victor DeRenzi for the 40th anniversary of his professional life on March 26. The showcase, a Jubilee Concert of arias and memories of his career, will feature soprano Anna Mandina, mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez, tenor Jonathan Burton, baritone Joshua Benaim, and bass Kevin Short. Additionally, many former members of the company and some celebrities who have performed in operatic companies from many countries worldwide will also take the stage in the celebration.
SARASOTA, FL
operawire.com

New Amsterdam Opera Announces Cover Cast for ‘La Dame Blanche’

New Amsterdam Opera has announced the cover cast for its upcoming “La Dame Blanche.”. The cast includes Erin O’Rourke as Anna, James Danner as Georges Brown, Kofi Hayford as Gaveston, Faith Shiber as Marguerite, and Charlotte Bagwell as Jenny. The cover cast will be involved in a preview concert of the work; this showcase is set to take place on May 1, 2022, at The Brownstone Haus der Musik in New York City.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
HeySoCal

Gwen Stefani to kick off Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 season

Gwen Stefani will kick off the Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 season on June 3 in a program also featuring the LA Phil, led by musical director Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Tuesday. The opening night event benefits the LA Phil’s learning and community programs, and also highlights...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Tina Turner On The Return Of Her Tony Award-Winning Musical And Receiving Her Flowers: 'I Don't Dwell On Recognition'

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is officially reopen at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in the title role. If there’s one Black musician whose life fans feel they know in and out, it’s Tina Turner, thanks to the success of 1993’s What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Angela Bassett. But audiences who get a chance to watch the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll’s life unfold on the stage will learn there’s more to Turner’s journey than they ever knew before.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Emőke Baráth, Erika Miklosa, Gábor Bretz, Ildiko Komlosi Headline Hungarian State Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Hungarian state Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring premieres and repertory staples. Here is a look at the extensive season. Puccini’s “Tosca” will be conducted by Gergely Kesselyák and will star Csilla Boross and Zsuzsanna Ádám in the title role. The cast will be rounded by Attila Fekete, Adorján Pataki, Péter Kálmán, and Michele Kalmandy.
PERFORMING ARTS
KXAN

Best saxophone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The saxophone is one of the most renowned instruments across genres, including jazz, rock and concert bands, among many others. In addition, it makes a great learner instrument for beginners or musicians looking to try something new. However, it can be intimidating to sift through the options with so many different kinds and qualities available today. The Glory Professional E-flat Alto Saxophone Bundle not only has a great sound quality but also comes with all the accessories you need for a reasonable price.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gioachino Rossini
operawire.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Opera#Boh#Performing#Musical Theater#La Boh Me#Kentucky Opera#The Opera Center#Italian
operawire.com

Lawrence Brownlee, Daniela Mack & Brandie Sutton Lead Opera Philadelphia’s 2022-23 Season

Opera Philadelphia has announced its 2022-23 season which will see the return of the season-opening Festival O. Festival O22 (Sept. 21-Oct. 2) The season will open with Rossini’s “Otello” starring Opera Philadelphia Artistic Advisor Lawrence Brownlee as Rodrigo. He is joined by fellow tenors Khanyiso Gwenxane in the title role and Alek Shrader as Iago, with mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack as Desdemona. Spanish director Emilio Sagi directs the production which will be rounded out by Sun-Ly Pierce, Christian Pursell and Aaron Crouch. Corrado Rovaris conducts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
operawire.com

Reassessing ‘Orphée aux enfers’ – How the 1973 Théâtre de la Gaïté-Lyrique Production Spotlights Offenbach’s Opera in a Class of its Scandalous Own

Perhaps no other work within the conventional canon of comic opera, of which Rossini, Donizetti, Mozart, Webern, and Lehar find their respective places, has achieved so much lasting success as Jacques Offenbach’s two (then four) act opéra bouffon “Orphée aux enfers.”. It was composed between 1855...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Elizabeth DeShong, Lucas Meachem, Kangmin Justin Kim, Nicholas Brownlee, Ying Fang Headline The Dallas Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Dallas Opera has announced its 2022-23 season. The season opens with Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Emmanuel Villaume conducts a cast starring George Gagnidze, Madison Leonard, René Barbera, Nadia Krasteva, Raymond Aceto, Nicholas Newtown, Erik Earl Larson, Julius Ahn, Alison Bolshoi, and Malcolm Payne Jr., among others. The...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
operawire.com

Daniela Barcellona, Niklay Zemlianskikh, Karen Garde Azabal, Jennifer Davis Headline Wexford Opera Festival’s 2022 Season

The Wexford Festival Opera has announced its 2022 showcase, which kicks off on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 6, 2022. The season opens with “La Tempesta” by Halévy. The work will star Niklay Zemlianskikh, Hila Baggio, Giiorgi Manoshvili, Andrew Morstein, Jade Phoenix, Rory Musgrave, Conor Prendiville, Richard Shaffrey, and Emma Jüngling.
PERFORMING ARTS
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy