Defense To Start Calling Witnesses In Federal Bribery Trial Of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Wife Dawn Chavous

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The defense will begin calling witnesses Thursday in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous.

The government rested its case Wednesday. Right now, it’s unclear if Johnson or his co-defendants, including his wife, will testify in their defense.

The government alleges Johnson and Chavous misused grant funds.

If convicted, they could face up to 40 years in prison.