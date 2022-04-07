ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Defense To Start Calling Witnesses In Federal Bribery Trial Of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Wife Dawn Chavous

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9ZrT_0f23C3xx00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The defense will begin calling witnesses Thursday in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous.

The government rested its case Wednesday. Right now, it’s unclear if Johnson or his co-defendants, including his wife, will testify in their defense.

The government alleges Johnson and Chavous misused grant funds.

If convicted, they could face up to 40 years in prison.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Philadelphia City
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Not Guilty in Slaying of Philly Police Official's Son

A man who was accused of killing a Philadelphia Police Department chief inspector's son at FDR Park three years ago was found not guilty on all counts. KYW News Radio first reported the verdict Wednesday afternoon. Tyquan Atkinson, 22, had been charged with the murder of Nicholas Flacco. Flacco, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy