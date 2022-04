A bitcoin wallet that has been dormant for more than a decade has mysteriously moved.The 500BTC held in the account were worth less than $250 when it was mined in January 2011, but are now valued at $23.5 million at today’s exchange rates.The last time the funds moved, bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto was still active online, however the semi-anonymous nature of transactions mean no definitive link can be made.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin’s remarkable gains over the last 10 years saw its overall market cap pass $1.2 trillion last November, when its price hit an all-time...

CURRENCIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO