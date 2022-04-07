Rapp on Jazz: Jenkins Orphanage Band

The Noblesville High School Jazz 1 band earned elite status for the second consecutive year. And this time, the experience should be even more enjoyable. NHS is one of only 15 bands from across the United States and Canada selected for the Essentially Ellington Festival and competition in New York City. The NHS band is one of only five to be selected back-to-back to what is known as the Super Bowl of Jazz. It was held virtually in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to be held in person May 5-7. Noblesville will perform May 6.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO