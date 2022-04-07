Rapp on Jazz: Jenkins Orphanage Band

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began on February 24, at least four million people have been displaced from their homes, seeking refuge in border countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. Aid organizations like World Central Kitchen (WCK) have met them there to help serve hot meals at pedestrian border crossings with chefs like David Guas, a New Orleans native and Virginia restaurant owner, joining the efforts in person. Still, most U.S. food industry support is necessarily happening from home, from individual restaurant and bar fundraising to collective efforts like Bakers Against Racism’s Bake for Ukraine and Hamantashen for Ukraine, which count local bakeries like Mayhew Bakery, Bywater Bakery, and Gracious Bakery among the national and international participants.
