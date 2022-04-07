ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

In the 608: “Flight of Lights” back for 3rd year at Dane Co. Regional Airport

By Josh Spreiter
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. – If you haven’t been down International Lane at the Dane County Regional Airport lately, you should soon. The 3rd annual Flight of Lights is underway.

The Flight of Lights has displays dedicated to first responders, animals, and Wisconsin’s MVP athletes.

The free annual tradition started back in 2020 as a way to bring a sense of joy and hope to residents during the pandemic.

The lights turn on every night at 7:30 p.m. and turn off at 11:30 p.m. They will stay up through April 17.

Click here to learn more.

