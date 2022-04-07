ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Toto Wolff warns there will be ‘no magic fix’ for Mercedes at Australian Grand Prix

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CW9s_0f23ARtK00

Mercedes won’t be looking at a dramatic turnaround in race No.3 of the 2022 Formula One season, according to Toto Wolff .

The boss has been disappointed by the team’s showings at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - despite standing second in the constructor championship at present, Mercedes have been well off the pace in both races.

They are ahead of Red Bull only by virtue of their opening-raceday issues, with Max Verstappen roaring back to win last time out while George Russell placed fifth and Lewis Hamilton came home in 10th.

It’s a far cry from the regular victories and podium finishes during last year’s epic title fight, and there’s still more pain to come in the short term, says Wolff.

“We are in a learning race and the first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn,” he said .

“At the moment, our track performance is not meeting our own expectations, but everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions.

“There won’t be a magic fix for the next race weekend, but we’re pushing to steadily bring gains over the upcoming races, to hopefully move us closer to the front of the pack.

“Until then, we need to maximise each opportunity and make the most of the package we have.”

While the problems are clearly with the new car design, in particular trying to combat the porpoising effect which costs lap time, Wolff is happy with the efforts of his two drivers.

Hamilton suffered a shock elimination in Q1 at Jeddah , but fought back for a points finish, while Russell has netted consecutive top-five finishes - and the work goes on away from the track, too.

“Lewis and George are making an important contribution to the overall effort, providing feedback, spending time in the simulator and working together to help push us forward,” Wolff continued.

“Now we head back to Melbourne for the first time since 2020 and will be racing in Australia for the first time in three years – that’s too long for a city and country that are so passionate about F1 .

“We’re looking forward to seeing the fans and the new track layout which promises more overtaking opportunities and faster lap times.”

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP

Mercedes have been facing quite a few challenges in the 2022 F1 season with regard to the aerodynamics of their car. The first two races of the season witnessed drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggling with severe porpoising which involves violent bouncing of the suspension at high speeds. This has prevented the car and […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
Daily Mail

'Teamwork makes the dream work': Lewis Hamilton and George Russell work out together in Australia as they bid to turn the tide on Mercedes' awful start to the F1 season in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be united in firing Mercedes back into contention in Formula One as they worked out together ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo have struggled to compete with their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals in the first two races of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘brought a knife to a gunfight’ against Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “brought a knife to a gunfight” with Ferrari over the first two races of the Formula One season, according to journalist Tom Coronel.Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings with the Scuderia setting the early season pace. Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Sainz second after Verstappen had to retire. The Dutchman then clinched victory in Saudi Arabia but Leclerc and Sainz joined him on the podium.Coronel says Mattia Binotto’s team are the stronger so far but that Red Bull are closing the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Christian Horner after ‘stratospheric Red Bull offer’ claim

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to Christian Horner’s claim that the Australian rejected a “stratospheric” offer from Red Bull before leaving the team.Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 and went on to join McLaren last year.Red Bull team principal Horner said Ricciardo, 32, turned down a significant sum of money in leaving the outfit, adding that the driver’s timing was “spectacularly bad” as Red Bull ultimately claimed the Drivers’ Championship through Max Verstappen last season.Ricciardo has now told the Herald Sun: “Obviously I would love to win a title with McLaren and then kind of...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Fastest American Cars

While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn’t the case because you’ve got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here at home. My list comprises cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Australian Grand Prix#Red Bull
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton braces for more misery in Melbourne as Mercedes rule out upgrades

Lewis Hamilton is braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ championships in succession.But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.Mercedes’ season has been derailed by ‘porpoising’ –...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Has Been Fined €5,000 For Riding A Scooter Back To The Pits

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has been fined a total of €5,000 by the Australian Grand Prix as he rode a moped onto the track and back to the pitlane after his F1 car suffered a power unit failure. After completing 18 laps during FP1, he was forced to jump out of his car and […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Has Been Fined €5,000 For Riding A Scooter Back To The Pits appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Australian Grand Prix points finish will ‘feel like a win’ for Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has said a points finish at his home race this weekend would “feel like a win”.The McLaren team have struggled in the opening two races of the 2022 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.Both Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished outside the points in the season opener, before Norris’ seventh place earned the team their first top-10 in Saudi Arabia, as Ricciardo failed to finish the race.And while winning the Australian GP continues to elude the Perth-born driver, he insists scoring points would feel like a victory given where the team is currently at.Speaking to GP Fans,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton laughs off F1’s jewellery ban as Mercedes struggle again

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One bosses he is ready to defy a ban on jewellery.F1’s new race director Niels Wittich has prioritised the clampdown ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.While the prohibition of jewellery has been in place since 2004, Wittich – the German who replaced Michael Masi – brought the rule to the fore in his pre-race notes before addressing the subject directly with Hamilton and his peers in Friday night’s drivers’ briefing.Wittich says the law is there protect the driver by not hindering a speedy escape from their car.But Hamilton, who has jewellery in his nose and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘The one I really, really want’: Lewis Hamilton renews calls for South African Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his desire to see a South African Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar in the future.It was recently confirmed that a race will be staged in Las Vegas from the beginning of the 2023 campaign.The decision has received widespread praise from the drivers and teams, but Hamilton was keen to use the announcement to shine a light on areas of the world that are currently not represented by the sport.Reacting to the addition of a Las Vegas race, the Mercedes driver said: “It’s amazing that we have bridged a relationship that we have now...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy