ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Report Finds More COVID Stimulus Money Wasted On Special Projects

By Ed Dean
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZovT2_0f23AJ4k00

With Americans increasingly putting the COVID pandemic in the rearview mirror, reports are showing how much public funds were wasted on special projects instead of actual relief efforts.

This includes $140 million for a planned 29-story, 800-room hotel in Broward County next to the Atlantic Ocean with an 11,000-square-foot spa. COVID funds also included $6.6 million to fix irrigation systems at two golf courses in Colorado Springs; $5 million to support the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama; $2.5 million to hire new parking enforcement officials in Washington, D.C.; and $2 million for a privately owned ski area in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

According to a recent report from the Associated Press, funds supposed to be helping Americans deal with COVID went to a host of assorted projects.

In Dutchess County, New York, a local minor league baseball team is slated to get $12 million for to renovate a baseball stadium. In Massachusetts, $5 million went to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. Rhode Island lawmakers approved using $53,000 to remodel a city hall. Alabama got $400 million to build new prisons.

The AP also reported that tens of millions went into tourism advertising. Puerto Rico will get $70 million, Washington, D.C. $8 million and Tucson, Arizona, $2 million to promote tourism. In Alexandria, Virginia, local officials have said they will spend $120,000 to revamp the city’s tourism website.

These projects are funded by federal coronavirus relief money even if the projects have little to do with combating the pandemic.

The feds approved $350 million more in COVID relief money as part of last year’s “American Rescue Plan” that sent funds to state and local governments in response to the pandemic.

But funds that were supposed to be used for testing, vaccinations, and schools often funded other projects unrelated to the pandemic.

“This is just the beginning of the waste that’s has been spent and there’s no telling what we may find out in the months ahead,” said Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO of Open The Books.

Andrzejewski said the U.S. Treasury Department is supposed to monitor how COVID relief funds can be spent.

Liz Bourgeois, a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department, said last year’s stimulus program was a success.

According to the Treasury Department, state and local governments can use COVID relief money to “recover from financial distress” and “achieve their own strategies for restoring jobs and industries hit by the pandemic.”

“Ultimately local governments are accountable to their communities on their decisions on how best to use their funds,” insisted the Treasury Department.

While some elected officials and watchdog groups oppose this type of spending, the current policies have their defenders.

“Counties should be able to determine what’s best for them and their residents will decide whether (the money) was appropriate or not,” said Mark Ritacco, the director of government affairs for the National Association of Counties.

The AP noted lobbying groups employed by local governments went to Washington to have the spending rules written to give local municipalities flexibility on how to distribute the funds, including how they spend extra money. Some school districts had so much extra COVID funds they used them on new sports stadiums.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

COVID-19 stimulus money could provide low-income housing tax credits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and Representative David Rouzer (R-NC-07), both from North Carolina, have introduced a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would make American Rescue Plan funds available for affordable housing developments receiving low-income housing tax credits. H.R. 7078, known as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Broward County, FL
Health
State
Arizona State
County
Broward County, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Andrzejewski
Jake Wells

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Mortgages And Rent

dollar bills and coinsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are those bills starting to pile up? Are you really feeling the financial squeeze? If so, know you're not alone. And the good news is that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Treasury Department#Americans#Covid#The Associated Press#Ap
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy