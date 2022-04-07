ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chi’Lantro delivering to Houston area before opening brick-and-mortar store

Fast Casual
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChi'Lantro BBQ is serving the Houston area, offering delivery in Midtown and surrounding neighborhoods ahead of its first brick-and-mortar location opening later this year in The Heights at 1324 N....

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chi Lantro Bbq#Midtown#Food Truck#Mortar#Food Drink#Korean
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy