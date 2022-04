AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners provided an update Monday on their discussions with engineers from the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] regarding the borough’s Main Street Bridge over Shark River. Mayor Ed Bonanno reported on a meeting last month with engineers, saying, “We brought up a number of ideas — they seemed receptive, it seems like they’re willing to work with us.”

