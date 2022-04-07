ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

National Burrito Day: Places in Little Rock to get a burrito

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Beans or no beans? Pork or chicken? What is the key ingredient to a perfect burrito? Well that all depends on whoever you’re asking.

In honor of National Burrito Day, you may want to stop by a taco spot in the Little Rock area to grab yourself a wrapped meal. In a list from Yelp, 10 spots were listed as the top places for the best burritos and whether you agree or disagree, Chipotle did not make the list.

Where to find the best burrito in Arkansas, according to Yelp

All of the restaurants on the curated list received at least four out of five stars. Here are the top places to get your burrito just how you like it, according to Yelp .

  1. Taqueria El Palenque
  2. Taqueria Guadalajara
  3. Blue Coast Burrito
  4. Wicked Taco Factory
  5. Taqueria Samantha
  6. La Tapatia Taqueria & Birria
  7. Taco Mexicano
  8. Baja Grill
  9. El Alamo Mexican Grill
  10. The Fold: Botanas & Bar

