We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If battery life is the most important feature you look at to determine which smartphone to buy, you might have already had your heart set on the Moto G Power (2022). Already released in some countries, we have already reviewed the G Power (2022) and gave the handset a score of 6.0 out of 10. Part of the reason for the low score is that this is a budget handset through and through and this shows up in the performance of the device.

CELL PHONES ・ 25 DAYS AGO