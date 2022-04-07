Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, says mayor
April 7 (Reuters) - More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday, describing the situation in the Russian-besieged Ukrainian port city as a humanitarian catastrophe.
"The remaining more than 100,000 people are praying for rescue - a full-scale evacuation is needed," he said on national television.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich
