Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, says mayor

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrXEr_0f238J2H00
A local resident stands near an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

April 7 (Reuters) - More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday, describing the situation in the Russian-besieged Ukrainian port city as a humanitarian catastrophe.

"The remaining more than 100,000 people are praying for rescue - a full-scale evacuation is needed," he said on national television.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

