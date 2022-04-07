ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Alert Center: Multiple suspects slash billboards 3 separate times in Knickerbocker Avenue area

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNt79_0f238I9Y00

The NYPD is searching for the suspects in connection to criminal mischief in Brooklyn.

Police report three incidents dating back to Nov. 2021. On Nov. 14, an unidentified woman slashed two separate canvass billboards with an Apple advertisement on them while a man acted as the lookout on Knickerbocker Avenue and Harrison Avenue.

The second incident took place Feb. 27 in the area of Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street. A man slashed a canvass board with an Apple advertisement on it. The individual then fled northbound on Knickerbocker Avenue on foot.

The same billboard advertisement was slashed yet again on March 27 by an unidentified man who was with another man at the time. They fled southbound on Knickerbocker Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to contact police.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Billboards
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy