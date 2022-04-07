Alert Center: Multiple suspects slash billboards 3 separate times in Knickerbocker Avenue area

The NYPD is searching for the suspects in connection to criminal mischief in Brooklyn.

Police report three incidents dating back to Nov. 2021. On Nov. 14, an unidentified woman slashed two separate canvass billboards with an Apple advertisement on them while a man acted as the lookout on Knickerbocker Avenue and Harrison Avenue.

The second incident took place Feb. 27 in the area of Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street. A man slashed a canvass board with an Apple advertisement on it. The individual then fled northbound on Knickerbocker Avenue on foot.

The same billboard advertisement was slashed yet again on March 27 by an unidentified man who was with another man at the time. They fled southbound on Knickerbocker Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to contact police.