Housing development planned for former farmland in Canton

A Granby-based developer is seeking to build 34 three-bedroom houses in a planned unit development in Canton.

Roswell Development LLC wants to build the project along the east side of Lawton Road, a short distance north of Route 44.

Roswell’s plan is still in the preliminary stages, and the company hasn’t applied for zoning permits or other municipal approvals. But the planning and zoning commission last month appeared favorable to the idea when it discussed plans to extend the town’s sewer district to include the property, an essential step for it to go forward.

Jonathan Vosburgh, president of the company, said Wednesday that the development would bolster Canton’s supply of modern but mid-priced to lower mid-priced housing.

“It would give diversity to the housing in the mid-$500,000s range,” Vosburgh said.

Roswell would build roughly 2,200-square-foot homes, many with first-floor master bedrooms. Vosburgh said the project would appeal to buyers who want to downsize from larger houses, particularly people who don’t want to contend with daily trips up and down stairs.

“First-floor masters have been a big hit for us. There are a lot of people in town living in 3,000-, 3,500-, 4,000-square-foot homes who want 2,200 in a planned unit development,” he said.

Vosburgh said the style would be most similar to Copper Brook, a 32-unit project that his company built in Granby. It opened three years ago and is sold out.

At Copper Brook, Roswell offered five home styles ranging from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet with anywhere from two to four bedrooms. The sales brochure promoted “open living areas, gourmet kitchens with granite counters, hardwood on the first floor” and energy-efficient building materials.

“This would be the same design,” Vosburgh said of the Canton project.

Roswell has built a long series of residential developments in central Connecticut ranging from townhomes and small subdivisions to active adult condominiums. The list includes South Pond Village, Brighton Park and Worthington Ridge in Bloomfield; Billingsgate in Simsbury; Meadow Lane Farms in East Hartford; Vintage Lane in South Windsor and the Homes at Meadowbrook in Burlington.

The Canton site is former farmland along Lawton north of the CVS and UConn Health Urgent Care building. The property is bounded on the north by Washburn Road.

In a discussion of whether the sewer district should be redrawn to include the property, zoning Commissioner Lansford Perry signaled support for the development.

“That is certainly not the greatest farmland in town. If there were places to be sacrificed from a farming perspective, they’d be the ones with all the utilities available and offer the town an opportunity to diversify its housing,” he said.

Commissioner Jonathan Thiesse said he’d like the sewer district to include the land — mostly woodlands — across Lawton, saying “I wish it was encompassing more property.”

The commission unanimously endorsed the sewer district expansion.

Vosburgh said that if Canton approves, it’s possible the project could be completed sometime in 2025.