ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, CT

Housing development planned for former farmland in Canton

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

A Granby-based developer is seeking to build 34 three-bedroom houses in a planned unit development in Canton.

Roswell Development LLC wants to build the project along the east side of Lawton Road, a short distance north of Route 44.

Roswell’s plan is still in the preliminary stages, and the company hasn’t applied for zoning permits or other municipal approvals. But the planning and zoning commission last month appeared favorable to the idea when it discussed plans to extend the town’s sewer district to include the property, an essential step for it to go forward.

Jonathan Vosburgh, president of the company, said Wednesday that the development would bolster Canton’s supply of modern but mid-priced to lower mid-priced housing.

“It would give diversity to the housing in the mid-$500,000s range,” Vosburgh said.

Roswell would build roughly 2,200-square-foot homes, many with first-floor master bedrooms. Vosburgh said the project would appeal to buyers who want to downsize from larger houses, particularly people who don’t want to contend with daily trips up and down stairs.

“First-floor masters have been a big hit for us. There are a lot of people in town living in 3,000-, 3,500-, 4,000-square-foot homes who want 2,200 in a planned unit development,” he said.

Vosburgh said the style would be most similar to Copper Brook, a 32-unit project that his company built in Granby. It opened three years ago and is sold out.

At Copper Brook, Roswell offered five home styles ranging from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet with anywhere from two to four bedrooms. The sales brochure promoted “open living areas, gourmet kitchens with granite counters, hardwood on the first floor” and energy-efficient building materials.

“This would be the same design,” Vosburgh said of the Canton project.

Roswell has built a long series of residential developments in central Connecticut ranging from townhomes and small subdivisions to active adult condominiums. The list includes South Pond Village, Brighton Park and Worthington Ridge in Bloomfield; Billingsgate in Simsbury; Meadow Lane Farms in East Hartford; Vintage Lane in South Windsor and the Homes at Meadowbrook in Burlington.

The Canton site is former farmland along Lawton north of the CVS and UConn Health Urgent Care building. The property is bounded on the north by Washburn Road.

In a discussion of whether the sewer district should be redrawn to include the property, zoning Commissioner Lansford Perry signaled support for the development.

“That is certainly not the greatest farmland in town. If there were places to be sacrificed from a farming perspective, they’d be the ones with all the utilities available and offer the town an opportunity to diversify its housing,” he said.

Commissioner Jonathan Thiesse said he’d like the sewer district to include the land — mostly woodlands — across Lawton, saying “I wish it was encompassing more property.”

The commission unanimously endorsed the sewer district expansion.

Vosburgh said that if Canton approves, it’s possible the project could be completed sometime in 2025.

Comments / 1

Related
WLKY.com

Plans to redevelop former Iroquois housing complex underway, community input needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Iroquois Housing Complex is where Ditwanna Sanders used to call home, but she now walks down Bicknell Avenue and sees a big field of land. When violence, drugs and poor living conditions plagued the public housing complex, it was torn down more than a decade ago. But, new housing is on the way and so is a renewed sense of hope for Hazelwood residents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granby, CT
Business
City
Canton, CT
Canton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Granby, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Granby, CT
City
South Windsor, CT
WTNH

Hartford aims to slow down drivers with traffic calming poles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s Frog Hollow neighborhood now has dozens of traffic calming poles with the intent to keep the streets safer. City engineers recently installed dozens of the poles just one block west of the State Capitol. This is the latest initiative in a community-driven effort to get drivers to slow down on […]
Daily Voice

Winning $100,000 CASH5 Ticket Sold At Hartford Gas Station

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a top prize-winning ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars. In Hartford County, a local resident won $100,000 playing "Cash5" on a drawing sold at the Citgo gas station on Albany Avenue in Hartford. The winner, a Hartford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Farmland#Roswell Development Llc
mansionglobal.com

Vermont Home on Lake Champlain Sells for a Record $10.25 Million

A lakefront home in Vermont has sold for $10.25 million. A lakefront home in Vermont has sold for $10.25 million after a bidding war, becoming the state’s most expensive home ever to sell on the open market, according to co-listing agent Wade Weathers of LandVest. The six-bedroom home on...
REAL ESTATE
KSN News

Development plans in the works for Riverfront Village

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Metropolitan Baptist Church has been acquired by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development in an effort to further develop Riverfront Village. “There has been great activity in the area with the addition of the Riverfront Stadium, 225 Sycamore and River Vista apartments,” said Amy Liebau, spokesperson for Laham Development. “This […]
WICHITA, KS
RealHartford

New Britain Avenue and Henry Street

Today, Hartford smells like government negligence. There have been multiple fatal crashes on New Britain Avenue between Hillside Avenue and Julius Street since 2015. The City of Hartford chose to make no street design improvements at any of those sites since. When a person dies on a poorly designed road,...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford office complex that aimed to foster nonprofits going up for sale after pandemic battered sector

An office complex near downtown Hartford designed to foster the growth of nonprofits with shared space and below-market rents is being put up for sale, after the pandemic battered the nonprofit sector. Kent Schwendy, president and chief executive officer of the Corporation for Independent Living, a nonprofit real estate developer and the owner of the complex at the corner of Charter Oak Avenue ...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Hartford Courant

West Hartford Town Council hears residents’ budget concerns

The Town of West Hartford is in the middle of its budget process, with a proposed increase of 3.06% on the table. The $317.9 million proposal includes $119.4 million for town services, $181.3 million for the Board of Education, and $17.2 million for capital financing. Critics of the budget proposal cite tax increases based on the latest revaluation of homes. At the public hearing (one of ...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Cheshire restaurateur Viron Rondos named Small Business Person of the Year

The Connecticut branch of the federal Small Business Administration has handed out its annual awards for the state’s most noteworthy entrepreneurs, and taking the top prize of Small Business Person of the Year was Viron Rondos, proprietor of Viron Rondo Osteria, a restaurant in Cheshire. Rondos will compete with other top winners from around the country for the title of national Small Business ...
CHESHIRE, CT
Hartford Courant

Connecticut treasurer departure sets off scramble only one month before conventions

The sudden departure of Treasurer Shawn Wooden has set off a major scramble with only one month before the party conventions for an important job overseeing the state pension fund of about $40 billion. Candidates being mentioned within hours of Wooden’s announcement that he would not seek reelection this year included Hartford city treasurer Adam Cloud and attorney Arunan Arulampalam, who ran ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy