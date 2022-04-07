Review: Backyard Theater’s ‘A Number’ offers an emotional and ethical view of human cloning

Caryl Churchill’s drama “A Number” can really do a number on you. Luckily, Backyard Theater Ensemble gave this difficult yet engrossing play about personal identity and parental control a laid-back, matter-of-fact presentation that helps you grasp its nuances and complexity.

Churchill may be best known for shows she wrote in the 1970s and ‘80s such as “Cloud 9″ (which Hartford Stage staged in 2017), “Top Girls” and “Serious Money,” but she’s remarkably prolific and contemporary, producing nearly one play a year for the past half-century. Since she likes to write about current political events or social issues, some of Churchill’s work has a limited shelf life, but it also gives her work immediacy and that special energy that comes from yelling at the news on your TV or phone.

“A Number,” penned in 2002, could be seen as a response to the debate over cloning that began with the widely publicized cloning of a sheep named Dolly in 1996. As this production shows, the play remains relevant. Some elements of it, in an age of social media makeovers and enhanced appreciation of self-identification issues, have gained priority over the scientific ethics and privacy issues also in the play.

The other thing about Churchill is that she doesn’t just pose intriguing arguments, she finds fresh and fascinating ways to present them. “A Number” isn’t just a great conversation, it’s a great theatrical concept. An elderly man named Salter has his son cloned so that he might correct mistakes he feels he made as a parent. He has found that the doctors who did the cloning have created other clones from the same person. Salter not only wants to sue, but he finds himself curious about these other clones. “A Number” is structured so Salter has separate discussions with his son and two of the clones. All three of those characters — named Bernard 1, Bernard 2 and Michael Black — are played by the same actor with light costume changes and no cheesy attempts to alter facial features.

The premise seems like science fiction, but “A Number” doesn’t touch any of the cloning cliches from popular culture. There are absolutely no wacky hijinks with lookalike twins, no identity theft deceptions and no apocalyptic prophecies based on science run amok.

“A Number” is a touching human story about emotional well-being. It’s about wanting a second chance, deserved or otherwise. It’s about being yourself, even when it’s disturbing to realize that other very similar selves are out there.

There are several simultaneous ethical arguments at work here: The idea of creating a duplicate child so that you get a second chance at parenting, creating clones of someone without their knowledge, not knowing or monitoring what cloned people get up to and, of course, the idea of cloning humans in general.

Backyard Theater Ensemble is a 10-year-old theater company that has performed in many different spaces around the state, as well as virtually. It has done several of its shows at the Hole in the Wall Theater space in New Britain, a company with which it has a lot in common. Both Backyard and Hole in the Wall have done plays by Tennessee Williams and Sam Shepard in recent years. Backyard staged Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” virtually in 2020; Hole in the Wall is doing it in May.

Churchill’s script balances the abstract (casual ubiquitous cloning) with the realistic (detailed psychological issues and fashion choices). For its set design, Backyard Theater Ensemble goes with a mix of some ratty, comfy furniture and a hipster wall hanging, and that’s it. Most of the atmosphere is conjured cleverly through sound and light. There are intentional, very long pauses between scenes and meditative periods that are made a part of the overall experience. The lights change for each of these interludes, and the music ranges from Nine Inch Nails to Max Richter.

Director Teresa Langston and the actors, especially Mike Zizka as Salter, go for a heightened sense of everyday anxiety. Zizka stammers and shuffles and mutters very convincingly as a weary man trying to make sense of his life. Ryan Wantroba as his three sons (or rather one son and his clones) has a trickier job, differentiating them without making it seem too phony or theatrical.

“A Number” doesn’t respond well to any one overarching style or attitude. It’s a fluid piece that asks one to bend with it. Backyard Theater Ensemble comes close, and, most importantly, proclaims the play’s message strongly and clearly, bringing it into the present day.

The final performances of “A Number” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Teresa Langston for Backyard Theater Ensemble, are April 8 and 9 at the Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $25, $20 students & seniors. Masks required. backyardtheater.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .