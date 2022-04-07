ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

HSO to play live score at screening of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra will perform live at a screening of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” on April 23 and 24 at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, the HSO has announced.

The event is the fourth screening presented by HSO and the “Harry Potter Film Concert Series,” which presents live performances of the scores while the films show on a 40-foot, high-def screen. The concert was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020.

John Jelensky will conduct Patrick Doyle’s film score. The 2005 film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes and the then-unknown Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory.

Showtimes are April 23 at 1 and 7 p.m. and April 24 at 1 p.m. in The Bushnell’s Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $35.50 to $85.50 at hartfordsymphony.org . For details on the show go to harrypotterinconcert.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Harry Potter' Fans Just Got a Fantastic Update

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise are holding their breath this week for news on Hogwarts Legacy. Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing video game set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, but it's been about a year since fans got an update on development. On Monday, Game Rant reported that a PlayStation "State of Play" press conference on the game is coming this Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Radcliffe says Helena Bonham Carter reunion was ‘unexpected’ highlight of Harry Potter special

Daniel Radcliffe said he and Helena Bonham Carter have been texting since reconnecting at the Harry Potter reunion special, which aired in January.The titular star of the franchise told People magazine: "Over the last few months, I’ve actually texted with Helena a bit since the reunion. I think when I’m back in London we’re definitely going to try and hang out at some point."During HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Radcliffe revealed he’d had a teenage crush on Carter while shooting the movies.Carter handed Radcliffe a note he’d given her during filming and forced him...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Patrick Doyle
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Alfonso Cuarón Loved ‘The Northman’: ‘Every Single Frame Is Charged with All the Thematic Elements of the Film’

Click here to read the full article. Robert Eggers is only two features into his directing career, but he has already established himself as one of the most distinctive voices working in film today. After breaking out with the period horror film “The Witch” in 2015, he made one of the most uniquely unclassifiable movies in recent memory with “The Lighthouse” (which also treated cinephiles to a Robert Pattinson performance for the ages). Expectations were destined to be high for his third feature, and rather than rest on his laurels, Eggers chose to take on the most ambitious project of his...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Hso#The Bushnell Center#Bushnell#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
BBC

Giant Harry Potter wands on display in Stoke-on-Trent

A collection of nine giant illuminated wands from the Harry Potter films has gone on display in Stoke-on-Trent. The 15ft (4.5m) high models are replicas of the wands belonging to some of the main characters and they will remain on Smithfield until Sunday. They have been on a tour of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Review: Mads Mikkelsen Goes Dark, J.K. Rowling Goes Deep in Emotional Middle Chapter

Click here to read the full article. Remember way back in the year 2000, before even the first Harry Potter movie had been released? Big as a cinderblock and nearly as heavy, the fourth novel in J.K. Rowling’s bestselling YA series inspired fans to line up at bookstores around the country days in advance. At 734 pages, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” was a monster — the biggest book many young fans had ever contemplated reading. Getting through it took effort, albeit the kind that brought deep and immediate rewards to those bewitched by the parallel reality Rowling...
MOVIES
Brookings Register

Library to host Harry Potter trivia night

BROOKINGS – Calling all wizards (or muggles)! Gather your friends and put your magical minds to the test for the Brookings Public Library’s Harry Potter trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18.
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Eddie Redmayne draws unlikely comparison between Fantastic Beasts franchise and Ocean’s 11

Eddie Redmayne compared the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise to George Clooney’s Ocean’s saga.The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (6 April) to talk about the third film in the Harry Potter prequel series, The Secrets of Dumbledore.“What I love about this one is it feels like it’s sort of a wizarding heist movie,” the actor explained. “It’s like Ocean’s Eleven, set in a wizarding world.”Fallon responded: “That’s a perfect way to sell it.”Redmayne went further to add that “Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I’m Brad Pitt”.In...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

Top Five Harry Potter Ships That Never Sailed

The Harry Potter fandom has fully embraced shipping culture. By Courtesy of Reilly Brown, Wikimedia Commons. With melodramatic music videos, erotic fanfictions, and witty memes, the Harry Potter fandom has fully embraced shipping culture. Unfortunately, not all these ships have sailed: Here are the top five Harry Potter ships that are not canon.
ENTERTAINMENT
WIVB

BPO to perform music of “Harry Potter” as movie plays at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — July 9 is going to be a magical night at Artpark, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) will be performing music from the “Harry Potter” series. While the movie plays on a high-definition 40-foot screen, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in...
BUFFALO, NY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy