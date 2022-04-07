HSO to play live score at screening of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra will perform live at a screening of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” on April 23 and 24 at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, the HSO has announced.

The event is the fourth screening presented by HSO and the “Harry Potter Film Concert Series,” which presents live performances of the scores while the films show on a 40-foot, high-def screen. The concert was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020.

John Jelensky will conduct Patrick Doyle’s film score. The 2005 film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes and the then-unknown Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory.

Showtimes are April 23 at 1 and 7 p.m. and April 24 at 1 p.m. in The Bushnell’s Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $35.50 to $85.50 at hartfordsymphony.org . For details on the show go to harrypotterinconcert.com .

