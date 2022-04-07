ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

New additions discussed for Center Grange Primary School

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcl3l_0f238A5k00

CENTER TWP. – Renovations are being discussed for Center Grange Primary School in order to provide full-day kindergarten to all pupils.

In a letter, the district said it provides half-day kindergarten with an extended-day option for those who qualify.

The new program would provide a full-day experience for all students, which would extend four additional hours to include practical classes like art, music, technology and physical education.

Background behind project

The district said a committee was formed in September 2019 by the school board to study the feasibility of providing full-day kindergarten.

This desire for full-day kindergarten was identified back in 2015 in a previous study, prior to the 2017 Todd Lane Elementary renovation project.

The district said the committee and the board have been evaluating this idea and investigating to make sure it doesn’t negatively impact the school’s master schedule, curriculum, resources, special education services, cafeteria operations, transportation, staffing, facility needs and budget.

Center Grange Primary School was first constructed in 2010.

Project specifics

In total, the district is proposing new additions of 26,000 square feet.

If built, the renovations would allow the school to hold a max of 675 students from kindergarten through second grade.

According to the district, the main renovation would be a new addition, of approximately 16,000 square feet, which would include full-day kindergarten classrooms, general classrooms, special education classrooms and support spaces, a music room, a small group instruction space, a large group instruction space and support spaces.

The new structure would be a one-story load-bearing masonry structure, have a low slope EPDM roofing system, and would connect the kindergarten wing with the first-grade wing.

The district is also putting out to bid an alternate, approximately 10,000 square feet, separate gymnasium, as well as additional alternates to address aging HVAC, technology and security systems.

The proposed new gymnasium would be used as a dedicated space for primary students to participate in physical education activities, as well as additional space for the district in regard to school and community programs.

The proposed gymnasium alternate would have a 100-seat capacity bleacher stand and a designated entry/exit vestibule.

The district said, based on state code, the proposed new addition would be required to have a storm shelter, based on the geographic location of the project.

In previous school board meetings, Cumberland County-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the architecture firm behind the project, said the playground would be relocated, and portions of the existing irrigation system would need to be removed or altered.

They are said they are considering new parking areas for the building, as well as adjusting the soccer fields behind the school to either relocate, resize or remove.

Completed work so far

The firm said geotechnical, structural and civil engineering have been completed, they have conducted a preliminary building code review, completed tests for municipal water flow, which determined a fire pump would not be required, and finalized the design development budget.

The school board subsequently held a public meeting on March 17, as was required by Pennsylvania’s Act 34 of 1973, to discuss the overall proposed project and what would the cost be.

Project cost and estimated timeframe

The total cost of the project is to not exceed $11. 65 million, with the firm stating the project could be completed in 2023.

Therefore, the board is considering taking out a bond issue in order to finance the project.

This cost is broken down between the new construction and renovations.

The board said staffing for new teachers and support staff would result in an estimated total yearly increase in salaries and benefits of $900,000.

In total, the sum of the total costs would anticipate a total impact on the district’s property estate millage rate of 4.05 mills.

District Superintendent Nicholas Perry said the board plans to submit the bids for the project in either late April or early May, whenever the necessary permitting is done.

He said the board will determine what financing to take if they decide to move forward with the project once the bids come back.

In 2016, a district-wide feasibility study was completed, with supplemental options in 2021, focusing on bringing the district schools to current construction standards, as well as improving educational programs.

Perry said there is work that needs to be done at both Central Valley Middle School and Central Valley High School.

Different options were presented, following the feasibility study, ranging from $59.2 million to $86.5 million, to pay for all of the necessary updates to all the schools.

Perry said the board, moving forward, will have to discuss the financial ability of the district to pay for the projects, as he said nothing has been set in stone yet.

The school board’s finance committee will be meeting in April to discuss the proposed project, as well as other matters pertaining to the district’s five-year plan.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Carson City school addition on track to open in August

Eagle Valley Middle School Principal Lee Conley never thought he’d get a greenhouse for one of his campuses, a long-awaited dream as an educator. But come August, he’ll be more excited to see what his students will do in their new classrooms when they’re fully built and open.
CARSON CITY, NV
BBC

Sustainable period products for primary school girls

Girls in their last year of primary school in Jersey are being given reusable sanitary products. The Jersey Sustainable Period Products Project (JSPPP) has teamed up with the Soroptimists to bring sustainable period products to all 10 and 11-year-old girls. Year six pupils at Janvrin primary school were the first...
ENVIRONMENT
WILX-TV

Charlotte Public Schools opening new agricultural learning center

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Charlotte Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new agricultural learning center. Following nearly seven months of work, the new learning center will finally be revealed. School officials say this new center will benefit students, staff, and the community for years to come.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WFMJ.com

Austintown Local Schools plan for new student recreation center

Plans are underway to break ground on a 60 to 90,000 square foot recreation and wellness facility on the campus of Austintown Local Schools. The district is still tweaking plans, but they expect to construct the building near the high school and football field. The structure will potentially stand between south circle and the current rec center.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver County, PA
Education
County
Beaver County, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GASD discusses cellphones in high school

Saying they were often disruptive, the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Policy Committee has proposed a draft policy that would limit the use of electronic devices in the high school to educational endeavors. The policy, which would provide tools for potential discipline by administrators, would become part of the student...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WNDU

Stanley Clark School break ground on new performance center

Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles. Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Updated: 12 hours ago. The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Civil Engineering#The School Board
Sun Chronicle

Southeastern Voke high school has new performing arts center

EASTON — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School students have a sparkling new performing arts center that has been in the planning process for a decade. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, which spans 13,000 square feet and features a 288-seat theater, the latest theater technology, and a large thrust stage with audience seating on all three sides.
EASTON, MA
WSYM FOX 47

The Ovid-Elsie School District in full-on turf war

Signs that read "Stop the Turf" can be found in yards across Ovid and Elsie, including in front of Roy Nethaway's business in downtown Ovid. Nethaway, a father of five, has spent most of his life there. He thinks there are better ways for the school district to use the money.
OVID, MI
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy