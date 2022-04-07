ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On Opening Day, It’s Time to Grow the Game to Save the Game

By Kevin Gallagher
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOqQc_0f2387Wo00

Click here to read the full article.

Today’s guest columnist is Kevin Gallagher of Save The Game.

The 99-day lockout that ended the dispute between Major League Baseball and its players is in the rearview mirror. Trades and roster moves have been abundant, and spring free agent contract signings crossed the $1 billion mark. Everyone’s favorite team is undefeated as the 2022 season beckons. Yes, all is right in the baseball world…

Actually, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

While MLB may have removed the obvious labor strife warts, there are far bigger problems that threaten the long-term health of baseball.

And they begin with the game itself. Simply stated, the pace of the game is a yawner. Youth participation—both on the field and in live attendance and television viewership—is in steady decline.

Because of that, the Save The Game initiative was born. Our movement begins with working toward a 1 million signature petition calling for change. This is an effort to get the attention of MLB executives, owners and front office executives, harnessing the energy of fans’ discontent to push MLB into facing the realization that its product is very much in jeopardy. It must either change or not survive.

The Save The Game movement has an unusual origin, coming into being as an outgrowth of an instructional book I wrote designed to improve the hitting skills of young boys and girls: Teach Your Kid to Hit … So They Don’t Quit . Teaming with former nine-year MLB infielder Jeff Frye and my fellow former college player, Pat Geoghegan, we founded Save The Game not to reinvent the wheel, but rather go back to the wheel that brought the game to popularity in the first place.

Our hopes and goals are simple: to revive baseball by bringing back the livelier pace of bygone years.

The game does not have the amount of action or entertainment it once had, because it’s lost the fundamentals of contact hitting, stolen bases and going to the opposite field that ruled for over a century. The game fails to draw new customers, and the current fan base is aging. The day will come that there will not be a big enough customer base to support the business. It’s plain to see MLB has lost its entertainment value because of its reliance on the power swing and strikeouts. America’s youth is not engaged with MLB because the game has become too slow. Baseball could lose its relevance and become a niche sport, following the path of boxing and horse racing.

We’re not scolding the commissioner, the owners or players. Rather, we want to partner with them to give baseball a much needed shot in the arm.

Baseball insiders realize all is not well. Thus, they’re changing rules, from bringing the DH to the National League, to the dubious runner on second base to start each extra inning, to seven-inning doubleheaders. But none of those Band-Aids will stop the bleeding.

Let’s face it, the home run may be exciting for a minute, but with only 2.46 homers per game, there are huge lapses in action. That has consequences: lagging TV ratings ( down 50% for the World Series since 2003) and postseason advertising dollars (MLB’s $468 million in 2018 trailed the NFL’s $1.7B, March Madness’ $1.3B and the NBA’s $970M). The most disturbing statistic of all: By 2016, only 7% of those under 18 were watching baseball.

The change has to start with a player’s swing in youth baseball, and includes contact hitting and keeping the ball in play instead of swinging for the fences. More balls in play makes the youth game more entertaining, engaging younger fans. These skills learned in youth can then filter up through the high school and college ranks, and eventually into the pros, creating a better game—and more fans—at all levels.

Over the past few months, we’ve talked to hundreds of former and active players, GMs, executives and scouts, and, yes, even one owner. The vast majority agree with our movement and encourage us to continue. Then there are the journalists, and Little League, high school and college coaches who are on board. Unfortunately, most high-level insiders won’t go on the record on the topic, at least not yet.

That’s where our fan-driven movement comes in. It’s giving fans a chance to do something besides sit back and lament—or just walk away from the game completely. Some of the initial steps on our agenda include: forming an advisory board for MLB composed of former players, media and fans, with youth representation, to develop ideas and concerns and give a voice to the fan; providing a platform for alignment with the MLB Players Alumni Association; and providing youth organizations with a coordinated approach and process for parents and coaches to teach kids to hit.

It’s just a start, but MLB needs to understand that rescuing the business of baseball goes way beyond resolving the latest labor dispute. The key lies in saving the game itself.

Kevin Gallagher, a former college and minor league baseball player, is the author of the instructional book, Teach Your Kid to Hit … So They Don’t Quit, and a co-founder of Save The Game.

(This column has been updated in the 11th paragraph to provide citation links and to clarify the numbers cited.) More from Sportico.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

MLB Sponsorships Hit $1.1 Billion With Jersey, Helmet Patches on Deck

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball and its 30 teams generated $1.13 billion in sponsorship revenue last year, according to consultancy IEG and its Sponsorship Intelligence Database. It is poised to jump further with labor peace and new inventory coming to the sport. “MLB and its clubs tend to do more traditional, apple pie-type sponsorships with the usual suspect brands and categories,” Peter Laatz, IEG’s global managing director, said in an email. “2021 saw refreshing change with some mid-season crypto wins, a banking partner replacement and a splitting of the beer category. The league can gain a...
NFL
Sportico

Final Four Ticket Prices Spike on UNC-Duke Matchup to Record Levels

Click here to read the full article. The University of North Carolina put an end to the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story on Sunday night in a blowout and became the last team to punch its ticket to New Orleans for the Final Four of the NCAA men’s tournament. The UNC win sent ticket prices soaring, up 151% from where they were days earlier, according to ticketing platform SeatGeek. The Final Four features a quartet of blueblood college basketball programs, but it is the matchup of Duke and UNC—who have never met in the NCAA tournament—that triggered the price explosion. The average...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportico

New CBA, Same Old Baseball Ownership Behavior

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball’s new CBA calls for a “runaway spending” tax (known as the “Steve Cohen tax”), the creation of a draft lottery and an expanded postseason (12 teams)—measures that in theory facilitate “competitive integrity” across the league. But former Miami Marlins president David Samson says those changes are not enough to alter the payroll disparity and tanking issues that exist in MLB. “It is clear that this collective bargaining agreement does not do anything to change the pattern of ownership behavior,” Samson said. “Teams are doing exactly what they were going to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Frye
Person
Cam Newton
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How sportsbooks set baseball lines ahead of Opening Day

The Major League Baseball season starts Thursday afternoon on the North Side of Chicago when the Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. If you had asked me a month ago, I would have definitely made an Opening Day on April 7 the betting underdog. Thankfully, the owners and player’s union came to their senses to end an ugly offseason full of labor disagreements.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Nba#Sports Betting#Save The Game#Major League Baseball
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Opening Day: D-backs walk it off against Padres

The 2022 MLB season is officially here. After being delayed due to a lockout, the season began Thursday with seven games on the schedule. The Chicago Cubs, the Kansas City Royals, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets came out with wins early. Later, the Arizona Diamondbacks got a thrilling walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportico

Fan Analytics Could Prove Critical for Post-COVID Attendance Growth

Click here to read the full article. A recent KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) study determined that while the average cost for a family of four to attend a Major League Baseball game rose 8.2% from 2019 to 2021 (to $253.64), attendance at a league level declined 16% over the time frame. That’s a drop that nearly doubles the slide the sport took between 2016 and 2019. If it were more affordable to attend an MLB game, would more people do so? As it turns out, price and attendance are not necessarily correlated. Multiple factors influence a fan’s willingness and ability...
MLS
Sportico

Lucra Peer Sports Betting Raises $10 Million From Raptor, Marc Lasry

Click here to read the full article. Peer-to-peer betting app Lucra Sports is raising $10 million in a venture capital funding round led by James Pallotta’s Raptor Capital and including participation from sports-tech focused SeventySix Capital and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Lucra is a social networking-type sports betting app that allows friends to place bets with each other on individual athlete performance. For example, on Tuesday a Lucra user offered to wager $100 that Giannis Antetokounmpo would score more points in last night’s NBA slate than LeBron James. Lucra had a soft launch in September and is now available in 37...
NFL
Sportico

MLB Season Opens as A’s, Padres Reveal Game’s Financial Divide

Click here to read the full article. The tale of the 2022 Major League Baseball  season, which belatedly opens Thursday, can largely be told in the fortunes of two California cities. On Sunday, the Oakland A’s traded pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres. The deal was a metaphor for baseball’s haves vs. the have nots. Since the 99-day lockout ended March 10, the A’s have traded four key players worth $46 million in present day contracts for 12 prospects. Moving the left-handed starter Manaea to the Padres for two lower-level minor leaguers was just the latest. The Padres have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportico

Ex-Agent’s NBA Player A.I. Tech Set to Expand to Soccer, Betting

Click here to read the full article. Looking to make it as an NBA agent, Joshua Ebrahim would spend three to four days building reports around each client heading into free agency. “It was tedious, it was time-consuming, and it wasn’t really aligned with how the teams valued these players,” said Ebrahim, on a phone call. “So many decisions happen during free agency, and after typically 48 hours, all the money is gone.” The experience—and a degree in computer technology—led him to decide artificial intelligence could lead to a better way. He left Rosenhaus Sports Representation in July 2019 and began...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy