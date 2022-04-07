ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidd Creole, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash, is convicted of manslaughter

A Manhattan jury found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street.

The rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, had gone on trial last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017.

Prosecutors accused Glover, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, of stabbing Jolly after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

Glover's attorney said it was done out of self-defense. An email seeking comment was sent to the rapper's attorney.

Glover, who had faced a murder charge, is scheduled to be sentenced May 4.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. The group's most well-known song is “The Message” from 1982 . The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap group to be included.

Brenna Walsh
1d ago

No one made him stab someone. His lack of emotional control, homophobia and overblown ego are his responsibility. Lgtbq folks aren't responsible for your feelings. Stop killing us for nothing.

Luke Sky
1d ago

regardless of the agenda that is being pushed onto our communities everyone ain't gay.

JIMI HENDRIX
1d ago

keep my hand on my gun coz they got me on the run... u cant cathe me... sometimes i wonder how i keep from going under

