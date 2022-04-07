ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Audit alleges lack of training for Metro train operators & use of expired safety equipment

By Tom Roussey
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hXAp_0f237gg900

WASHINGTON (7News) — A new audit alleges that Metrorail is not doing an adequate job when it comes to training, following its own procedures, and is at times using safety equipment that has expired. The audit also says Metro has a culture where employees say rules are often cast aside.

Thursday morning, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, which has federal authority to oversee Metro on safety issues, released its audit of Metro’s rail system.

WMSC Rail Operations Audit Final Report (002) by ABC7News on Scribd

“Metrorail personnel interviewed for this audit described Metrorail’s approach as focused on getting a job done, even if contrary to rules and procedures,” the audit said.

“Audit interviews, site visits and document reviews demonstrate that elements of Metrorail have a culture that accepts noncompliance with written operational rules, instructions, and manuals.”

The audit alleges that Metro does not do a good enough job training train operators to know the system, and that lack of training has at times led to operators being confused about where to go.

In addition, the audit says Metro trains operators well for the 7000 series trains, but not for older model trains. That lack of training on older model train cars has become especially important recently, as no 7000 series trains are currently being used for passengers due to a wheel safety issue exposed by an October derailment.

The audit also says Metro workers at times use safety equipment such as gloves that are past their expiration date and radios that are past the date they should be calibrated.

In all the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is requiring Metro to come up with “corrective action plans” to deal with 14 issues it describes in its audit.

Metro spokesperson Kristie Swink Benson released the following statement to 7News on Thursday:

“Metro is proud of the progress made in implementing our Safety Management System and looks forward to continued enhancements to our Safety Risk Management and Voluntary Safety Reporting Programs throughout the organization. Additional efforts to develop programs which improve training and quality assurance are underway, and Metro will review these efforts in consultation with the WMSC.”

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Metro’s 8000-Series Trains Will Be Built In Maryland

Hitachi Rail, the company contracted to build Metro’s newest 8000-series trains, will open a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by Hitachi on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Washington Post

Metro to increase weekend train service during cherry blossom season

After two years of discouraging crowds from gathering at the Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season, Metro announced Monday it will increase the number of trains operating over the next four weekends to help visitors restart their pilgrimage to see the blooming flowers. Starting Saturday, Metro will increase weekend service...
Daily Mail

Austin warns it might RUN OUT of fuel and tells airlines to land with enough to take off or risk being stranded as it struggles to cope with demand: Passengers miss flights as lines form due to sudden influx of travelers

Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
TRAVEL
NY1

Overnight on the trains: The subway safety plan a month in

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a group of NYPD officers was taking on some new tasks. An officer taps on the metal poll inside a subway car. “Can you have a seat please? You need shelter services?" he asks a man lying down. The person slowly sits up. Car by...
HOMELESS
Jason Weiland

Car camping is the future of travel

Travel has changed, and we aren’t going to be doing everything the way we did it before. Air travel is problematic. Stuck in a sealed tube 30,000 feet in the air with 200 other people who may or may not be carrying COVID or one of its variants is not my idea of a good time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Trains#Metro Rail#Safety Equipment#Metrorail#Audit
US News and World Report

U.S. Agency Fines More Than 900 Maskless Air, Transit Passengers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed $644,398 in fines for 922 COVID-19 mask violators since February 2021 on commercial flights, in airports and train stations or on public transit services, the government reported on Monday, a dramatic jump in recent months. According to the government report...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Richmond Standard

Con Fire to use decommissioned BART car for training

A decommissioned BART car will soon be used as a training tool for local firefighters. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) was recently selected to receive a BART car via the transit agency’s Legacy Fleet Decommissioning Project, which sought to give away some of the aging train cars to be used in settings such as museums, beer gardens, retail, Arbnb’s and more.
SUISUN CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Uber to add planes, trains, hotel, and bus bookings into its app

Uber is planning to add trains, coaches, buses, and flights into its app.The move would make the taxi app into a “seamless door-to-door experience”, said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, northern and eastern Europe.It is hoped that the move would mean Uber could siphon a commission when customers book train or bus tickets, especially as a significant portion of people booking Ubers did so in order to get to their airport.“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is...
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

Uber's super app quest continues with the addition of planes, trains and more

A few years ago, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he wants Uber to be the "Amazon of transportation." Over the years, that played out with Uber Eats, an Explore page, scooters and more in an effort to get people on the Uber app as often as possible. Now, the company is going a step further with long-distance transportation options.
TRAFFIC
boardingarea.com

Double Points, All Routes, Spring 2022 With Amtrak

If you have been wanting to travel around the United States by train — instead of dealing with airport security checkpoints before flights or driving long distances — now is a good time to start planning your trip. Double Points, All Routes, Spring 2022 With Amtrak. Register for...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings

April 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced expansion plans to include buses, trains, planes and rental cars for its United Kingdom-based app users. The move for the San Francisco-headquartered tech giant marks the first step in potentially rolling out the program in other countries if it proves successful among U.K. customers.
TRAFFIC
CNN

CNN

969K+
Followers
143K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy