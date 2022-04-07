Audit alleges lack of training for Metro train operators & use of expired safety equipment

WASHINGTON (7News) — A new audit alleges that Metrorail is not doing an adequate job when it comes to training, following its own procedures, and is at times using safety equipment that has expired. The audit also says Metro has a culture where employees say rules are often cast aside.

Thursday morning, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, which has federal authority to oversee Metro on safety issues, released its audit of Metro’s rail system.

“Metrorail personnel interviewed for this audit described Metrorail’s approach as focused on getting a job done, even if contrary to rules and procedures,” the audit said.

“Audit interviews, site visits and document reviews demonstrate that elements of Metrorail have a culture that accepts noncompliance with written operational rules, instructions, and manuals.”

The audit alleges that Metro does not do a good enough job training train operators to know the system, and that lack of training has at times led to operators being confused about where to go.

In addition, the audit says Metro trains operators well for the 7000 series trains, but not for older model trains. That lack of training on older model train cars has become especially important recently, as no 7000 series trains are currently being used for passengers due to a wheel safety issue exposed by an October derailment.

The audit also says Metro workers at times use safety equipment such as gloves that are past their expiration date and radios that are past the date they should be calibrated.

In all the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is requiring Metro to come up with “corrective action plans” to deal with 14 issues it describes in its audit.

Metro spokesperson Kristie Swink Benson released the following statement to 7News on Thursday:

“Metro is proud of the progress made in implementing our Safety Management System and looks forward to continued enhancements to our Safety Risk Management and Voluntary Safety Reporting Programs throughout the organization. Additional efforts to develop programs which improve training and quality assurance are underway, and Metro will review these efforts in consultation with the WMSC.”