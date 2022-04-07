ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms overnight, better weather for Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Heavy showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms will hit Long Island throughout Thursday night.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says wet travel with some large puddles is expected.

The end of the workweek looks warmer and calmer with the chance of a passing shower in the evening.

The weekend will be mainly dry with the slight chance of a shower Saturday and late Sunday

