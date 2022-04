Winter Park Police want to capture an alleged sexual predator. For Lt. Lisa Suepat, the quest never stops. “I’ve been here for 16 years,” said Lt. Suepat. “Since then I’ve kept that sketch in my vehicle hoping one day you know, we’ll identify him even driving around.”On the 30th of October 2007 WPPD received a phone call to an apartment at the Village Lane Apartments. Police say a man forced into a back patio into a unit in the building and sexually assaulted a 86-year-old woman. The woman was reading the Bible in her bedroom, as per reports from police.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO