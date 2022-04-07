ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German ex-officials file war crimes complaint against Russia

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzQJ0_0f236DEz00
Germany Ukraine War Crimes FILE -A view of the corpse of a civilian killed, before being transported to the morgue, in the cemetery in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Two former German government ministers have submitted a criminal complaint with federal prosecutors seeking the opening of a war crimes probe against Russian officials over the conflict in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd,file) (Rodrigo Abd)

BERLIN — (AP) — Two former German government ministers have submitted a criminal complaint with federal prosecutors seeking the opening of a war crimes probe against Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, over the conflict in Ukraine.

Former Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum said Thursday that they want to use German laws allowing prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad to bring to justice those they consider responsible for atrocities in Ukraine.

Germany's application of the rule of 'universal jurisdiction' led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity earlier this year.

Lawyer Nikolaos Gazeas, who compiled the 140-page criminal complaint on their behalf, said it targets not just the Russian leadership of President Putin and the 32 members of his security council, but also “a whole series of members of the Russian military.”

The crimes detailed in the complaint range from the attack on a nuclear power plant to the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, he said.

Gazeas added that federal prosecutors could also use information obtained by intelligence agencies when deciding whether to launch a case.

He cited specifically a report Thursday by weekly Der Spiegel that Germany’s foreign intelligence agency had intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

While prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have also launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, Gazeas said parallel probes in multiple jurisdictions made sense and could be mutually reinforcing.

“The law is a weapon in this situation,” said Baum, “and we want to use it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia will hold press conference PROVING war crimes claims are false as Russian state TV talk show presenter says Bucha massacre was a 'provocation plotted by Britain'

Russia's Foreign Minister has said his country will hold a press conference later to prove that claims Vladimir Putin's troops have been committing war crimes in Ukraine are false. Sergei Lavrov warned western leaders to examine their own consciences before accusing the Russian president. He said Moscow would demonstrate that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Crimes Against Humanity#Ap#Russian#Justice#Interior#Syrian#Security Council#Ukrainian
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy